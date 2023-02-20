Beloved butcher will close this weekend – see the major change it’s making to ‘serve a much larger community’

A BELOVED butcher shop is shuttering its doors after serving Santa Ana, California for nearly a decade and is now setting its sights on the world wide web.

Electric City Butcher is closing its Orange County location on Saturday, February 25, and will become an online-only business.

The Electric City Butcher will close on Saturday February 25

Co-founder and chef Michael Puglisi announced the decision earlier this month, saying there will be a “reincarnation” of the butcher shop.

“We're proud to say we've helped responsible farmers and ranchers gain greater access to Southern California dinner plates,” Puglisi said, along with his partners Steve Sabicer and Richard Lu.

“We've encouraged other butchers to take the leap into this profession, shared what we know and had fun with our guests in more than 100 classes and events, and provided amazing meats and foods for almost a decade,” the statement read.

After this upcoming weekend, Electric City Butcher will only fulfill online orders and will continue to operate with a sister store in Claremont, California called Graze and Gather Meats.

“When we opened, we were the only shop [like this] within a 50-mile radius,” Sabicer told the Orange County Register.

In the past few years, the pandemic hit the butchers hard, forcing them to fulfill orders only online.

“That transition changed a lot,” Sabicer said.

“I think we just made a decision to move all of the ECB brand — the understanding of our quality, our approach, our sourcing, and move that online where we think it will serve a much larger community in Southern California," he added.

In their announcement, the partners emphasized that their goal has been to provide the Orange County community “with the highest quality, greatest transparency, and most responsibly raised products available.”

“We are so proud of the positive impact we have all made together as a community to change the way we eat,” the company said.

Electric City Butcher will be open for its final day of in-person service on Saturday, February 25 from 11am to 4pm local time.

Customers will be able to purchase any of the meat available, as well as merchandise like shirts and hats.