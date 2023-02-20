Open in App
Dade City, FL
Couple reimbursed after trash company accidentally threw away furniture

By Shannon Behnken,

11 days ago

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Barry and Susie Cort finally have furniture on their front porch again after workers for a trash company made a big mistake.

After a little Better Call Behnken intervention, Waste Connections of East Pasco sent the couple a check for $916 to reimburse them for new furniture.

“We were at wits end on how we were going to recoup some of our funds,” Susie Corts said. “And you came out and saved the day and we greatly appreciate it.”

Here’s what happened:

The Corts placed their front porch furniture and window screens in the front yard while they had their home pressure washed. When workers were behind the house, a garbage truck pulled up. Security video from a nearby home shows trash collectors walk into their yard, gather their furniture and load it into the back of the truck.

Zelle fraud cases explode, customers lose millions

The Corts say they had four pieces of outdoor wicker furniture, including a glass-top table, two antique rocking chairs and three window screens.

“All they left was the welcome mat,” Susie Cort said when she called Better Call Behnken.

The Corts say they immediately reached out to Waste Connections of East Pasco and spoke with customer service. They say they were asked if they had a bulk item pickup request.

Investigator Shannon Behnken reached out to Waste Connections for answers and was promised a reimbursement check would be sent to the Corts.

The Corts said the cost to replace everything that was thrown away was about $915. Investigator Shannon Behnken sent invoices for each item to Waste Connections. A spokesperson said this was a simple mistake that happens from time to time. He added that “it’s the right thing to do” to cover these costs and make the Corts whole.

