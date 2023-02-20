This ‘Dryness Blaster’ From a TikTok-Loved Brand Was Made for De-Stressing Skin & It’s Only $20 Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For the past few months, most of us have been living in frigid temperatures that wreak havoc on skin. The winter season is notorious for stripping the skin of its moisture, leaving it dry, irritated, and red. That’s why it’s key to opt for a hydrating formula that not only adds moisture, but also helps to protect the skin’s barrier . That’s where this ‘ dryness blaster ‘ from a TikTok-loved brand comes in hand — and it’s only $20 today.

Peace Out ’s Repairing Moisturizer hydrates skin while strengthening its barrier. It has a lightweight texture that instantly absorbs into your skin without causing any irritation or breakouts. The formula is packed with skin-soothing ingredients like bakuchiol, which smooths texture, and pores. There is also CoQ10 that eliminates redness and ceramides to protect the skin’s barrier. Each of the ingredients leaves the skin looking and feel nig refreshed and revived almost instantly.

Peace Out Repairing Moisturizer

One shopper labeled the moisturizer a “dryness blaster.” They also added, “When using anti-acne products with benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid, the skin can become very dry, and this product works very well for rehydration of the skin!”

“This moisturizer has been an absolute game-changer!” another explained. “I’ve struggled with cystic acne for years and was taking medication that dried my skin out and still didn’t clear up my acne. This moisturizer has helped to rebuild my skin barrier, clear/purge my skin and then keep it clear.”

A final reviewer said that Peace Out’s moisturizer even works for sensitive skin. “I really like this moisturizer. My skin is really sensitive, and it didn’t break me out or cause any issues. My skin actually feels better after using it. There’s also something about the texture that I really like. It’s hard to explain, but it’s different than other moisturizers I’ve used. It feels really nice and glides on the skin well.”

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: