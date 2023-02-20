Open in App
Graham, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Graham ISD partially moves to 4-day school week for 2023-2024 school year

By Dylan Jimenez,

11 days ago

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Students and staff in Graham ISD will see changes to their school weeks next year following the board of trustees’ recent approval of a partial four-day calendar for the next school year.

The Graham ISD calendar committee developed calendar options for the 2023-2024 school year with the second option being the one chosen by the board.

New local business burglarized weeks before opening

According to the new calendar, there will be at least 14 four-day weeks next school year. The new calendar will also move the district to four nine-week grading periods.

The first day of the new school calendar would be August 15.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Texomashomepage.com

