13 families displaced in Midland fire

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 13 families were displaced following a fire at an apartment building in Midland on Monday afternoon.

According to the City of Midland, around 2:45 p.m. on February 20, crews with the Midland Fire Department responded to a fire at Windsor Place Apartments at 1801 N Midland Drive. One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported.

MFD said the fire started in an upstairs unit and 12 units were damaged as a result. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the families impacted by the fire.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.