Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
FOX4 News Kansas City

Skyy Moore talks about adjusting to the NFL, Chiefs culture

By Jared Bush,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cgcb0_0ktusLJ300

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was quite the ending for Skyy Moore in his rookie season, winning a Super Bowl to top it off.

But, it wasn’t always smoothing sailing for Moore, who had a few struggles at the beginning of the season.

Chiefs’ 2022 rookie class wraps up legendary season with Super Bowl win

Moore came from Western Michigan where he put solid numbers with 95 receptions for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games his junior year before declaring for the draft.

So with Moore not getting many snaps to begin the season and playing behind multiple receivers, he knew he had to adjust.

He also had issues handling punts at the beginning of the regular season, muffing multiple.

But, the rookie did not become phased.

“You come in as a rookie, you get drafted second round, you want to be the best you can be,” Moore said in his YouTube series, “Before Your Eyes.” “You want to be Rookie of the Year, get all the accolades, and all the accomplishments and all the recognition but that’s just not how it went for me this year, I came to a Super Bowl team.”

Moore had to learn to adjust to the Chief’s winning culture while also taking a backseat.

“I had to learn the way Kansas City did things. They didn’t really need me to just jump out there and be the guy.”

The way the Chiefs do things wasn’t a necessarily fast process for Moore either.

“It took me a little minute to learn it too, like the whole offense and the way the coaches want things done and the way Pat [Patrick Mahomes] want things done, but I probably had to hang it out by the fourth, fifth game, ‘Like okay, now I’m tapped into the culture.'”

Those times at the beginning of the season helped him and even gave him a boost to his confidence.

“I really feel as confident as I’ve ever felt,” Moore said.

“I felt like I needed that and that was part of my process. And if they showed me anything, they showed me, like, when you come here, ain’t nobody above the process to a Chief. And you see that’s why we are where we are and that’s why we gone go where we gone go. Next year’s gonna be crazy.”

Moore’s confidence was apparent in the playoffs where he played his best football of the season.

How the Chiefs’ defensive rookies came together in the offseason

His 29-yard punt return against the Bengals late in the 4th quarter of the AFC Championship was key in putting the Chiefs in a prime position for Harrison Butker’s game-winning field goal.

He also scored his first touchdown of the year in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl to put the Chiefs up 35-27 on a four-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes.

Moore built tons of momentum going into his second season and is expected to have a bigger role in the offense and take a leap in production.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Local products Adetomiwa Adebawore, Ikenna Enechukwu impress scouts at NFL Combine
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
One man found dead after standoff, three KCPD officers shot
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce to host SNL and Heidi Gardner can’t wait
Kansas City, MO18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
SNL releases promo with Travis Kelce ahead of weekend debut
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Three things to know about Chiefs’ new QB coach David Girardi
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Arrest warrants issued for projected NFL draft pick Jalen Carter
Athens, GA2 days ago
“I’m happy to be home” Ex-NFL WR Antonio Brown purchases football team his father Eddie Brown played for
Albany, NY23 hours ago
Execution-style killing in downtown St. Louis caught on video
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Kansas City man charged in 2022 killing of teen at BP gas station
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City Chiefs rank among worst in NFLPA Report Cards
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Lansing High School students learn dangers of fentanyl after freshman’s death
Lansing, KS2 days ago
Jury convicts Kansas City man of murdering 3 people
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Key dates for the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
13 Kansas City-area companies make Inc. ‘fastest-growing’ list
Kansas City, MO14 hours ago
New grocery store taking over former Hy-Vee location in Northland
Kansas City, KS15 hours ago
Big 12 Championships announce new menu, experience in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Family mourns 12-year-old, father and woman killed in Richmond fire
Richmond, MO2 days ago
How to make the chocolate chip cookies Donna Kelce took to Super Bowl week
Kansas City, MO17 hours ago
Lorenzo Cain, Matt Besler highlight 2023 Missouri Sports HOF class
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Missouri highway patrol IDs man found dead after KC standoff
Kansas City, MO21 hours ago
New KCI terminal will help attract sporting events to Kansas City: Nelson
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
Chase Elliott to miss NASCAR Cup Series race in Las Vegas due to leg injury
Las Vegas, NV11 hours ago
Kansas City Current announces schedule changes
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Get an inside look at Delta’s Sky Club lounge at the new KCI terminal
Kansas City, MO16 hours ago
Cat with gang tattoos finds forever home after being rescued from Mexican prison
El Paso, TX1 day ago
KC-area Black woman finds success in field dominated by men
Kansas City, KS14 hours ago
NASCAR Cup Series drivers ready to roll the dice at Las Vegas this Sunday
Las Vegas, NV12 hours ago
Tractor trailer drags SUV along Kansas City interstate
Kansas City, KS1 day ago
Hollywood in KC! Missouri bill creates incentives for production companies
Kansas City, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy