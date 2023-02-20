BISD kicked off Charro Days with 2023 Fiesta Folklorica

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Brownsville Independent School District kicked off the annual Charro Days Festival with its 2023 Fiesta Folklorica event.

The event began Monday night at Sam’s Stadium and featured tradition Mexican folklorico dances performed by BISD school students.

The event also featured a pre-fiesta entertainment by the Hanna Early College High School Estudiantina De Oro and the Porter Early College High School Estudiantina Tenampa .

Audience members attending the event said, they recall attending the Charro Days parades and festivities growing up stating its “a wonderful cultural experience.”

