Open in App
Brownsville, TX
See more from this location?
ValleyCentral

BISD kicked off Charro Days with 2023 Fiesta Folklorica

By Mia Morales,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UzOOv_0ktus72800

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Brownsville Independent School District kicked off the annual Charro Days Festival with its 2023 Fiesta Folklorica event.

The event began Monday night at Sam’s Stadium and featured tradition Mexican folklorico dances performed by BISD school students.

In first, 2023 Charro Days festival won’t have Mr. Amigo

The event also featured a pre-fiesta entertainment by the Hanna Early College High School Estudiantina De Oro and the Porter Early College High School Estudiantina Tenampa .

Audience members attending the event said, they recall attending the Charro Days parades and festivities growing up stating its “a wonderful cultural experience.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Fiesta Edinburg celebrates 54 years with family fun for the RGV
Edinburg, TX19 hours ago
Preparations for annual Hidalgo BorderFest underway
Hidalgo, TX1 day ago
McAllen ISD hosts ceremony for Culinary Arts facility
Mcallen, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gladys Porter Zoo to host Ocelot Conservation Day
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Mission amnesty program open through March
Mission, TX1 day ago
Hog Waddle marks unique event in San Benito history
San Benito, TX1 day ago
City of Edinburg proclaims March 1st as ‘Grupo Frontera Day’
Edinburg, TX2 days ago
Mission CISD to host PreK round up
Mission, TX2 days ago
Children’s Bereavement Center opens new location in McAllen
Mcallen, TX18 hours ago
Goat Yoga of South Texas hosts premiere yoga experience
Harlingen, TX2 days ago
Brownsville plants third grove of trees for COVID-19 victims
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Tipton Ford celebrates 100 yrs with beach cleanup
South Padre Island, TX2 days ago
Texas Southmost College host first full scale drill
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Valley cities to host job fairs in March
Harlingen, TX2 days ago
Harlingen’s Juli Bryant Signs With UTRGV
Harlingen, TX2 days ago
Historic ‘El Jardin’ hotel in Brownsville to undergo $17M renovation
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Student finds bullets at Edinburg school, forces lockdown
Edinburg, TX18 hours ago
New coffee shop, high-end restaurant coming to Valley this month
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
10 arrested in human smuggling attempts across RGV Wednesday
Brownsville, TX22 hours ago
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Avian Cleanup Crew
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Food Patrol: Chick-fil-A given closure warning for expired food permit
Mcallen, TX2 days ago
Unseasonable 100-degree heat in South Texas border worries migrant aid workers
Brownsville, TX23 hours ago
Threat to Rio Hondo Middle School was a ‘hoax’, officials say
Rio Hondo, TX2 days ago
Mercedes opens up Knights of Columbus Tourney
Mercedes, TX1 day ago
Brownsville teacher granted $1k by Society for Science
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
Authorities find two migrant children hiding in McAllen orange orchard
Mcallen, TX16 hours ago
Man breaks into ex’s house with bat, Brownsville police say
Brownsville, TX14 hours ago
Texas Southmost College stays local for its first signings
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
TSTC, South Texas ISD dual enrollment class set for fall semester
Harlingen, TX2 days ago
Police: Weslaco High School deemed safe following lockdown
Weslaco, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy