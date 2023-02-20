‘Spud’ Webb to be special guest at Lou Henson breakfast in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Retired NBA player Anthony “Spud” Webb will be the guest speaker at the 15th annual Lou and Mary Henson Community Breakfast this April, the Boys and Girls Club of Las Cruces announced Monday.

The event will be at 7 a.m. Thursday, April 20 at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces.

Webb, at 5-foot-7, is one of the shortest players in NBA history. Webb is mostly known for winning the league’s Slam Dunk Contest in 1986 during the All-Star Game in Dallas. He played 13 years in the NBA and averaged 9.9 points per game and played in several playoff series.

Today, Webb serves as the president of Basketball Operations for the Texas Legends, the G-League team for the Dallas Mavericks. Aside from that, he is “often called upon to share his journey with youth and adults at various venues and lends his name to numerous charity organizations and events,” according to a news release sent out by the Boys and Girls Club.

Over the years, the Henson Breakfast has become the signature fund-raiser for the Boys & Girls Club.

The late Lou Henson is a member of the College Basketball Hall of Fame and coached the New Mexico State Aggies during two separate stints, including leading the team to the Final Four in 1970.

“We are indebted to the Henson family for their partnership and support over the last 15 years and feel honored that we have the opportunity to continue to honor Coach Henson’s legacy through our Club.” said Ashley Echavarria, CEO. “Hearing from a Boys & Girls Club alumni (like Spud Webb) is always a great reminder that the work we do at our Club each day can result in greatness for every young person we serve. Spud Webb is living proof of that and we are thrilled to welcome him to Las Cruces.”

Sponsorships for the breakfast event are available and individuals are welcome (reservations required). All sponsors are invited to attend an exclusive VIP Reception the night before with Webb. To become a sponsor, call (575) 526-1519.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.