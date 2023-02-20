Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

Extortion scam involving dating, social media apps hits central Ohio

By Daniel Griffin,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kFDLu_0kturl6200

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – This week, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is warning residents about a string of extortions involving dating and social media apps happening in the region.

According to Crime Stoppers, robbery detectives report a significant increase in the reports, typically involving a man meeting an unknown suspect on social media or a dating app. In the scam, the suspect is either a woman or pretends to be a woman and may send the victim explicit photos. In response, the victim sends explicit photos of themselves to the suspect.

Report: Ursuline graduate named NFL assistant coach

Those pictures are then used to demand money from the victim under the threat that the photos will be sent to friends and family. The suspect usually demands payment in the form of untraceable gift cards.

Crime Stoppers said some of the victims had already paid the extortion before getting in touch with the police.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of such a scam, Crime Stoppers encourages you to contact your local police department.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS) or go to their website at www.stopcrime.org . All tips are anonymous.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, OH newsLocal Columbus, OH
Columbus man accused of attacking a city employee, smashing car windows with axe
Columbus, OH18 hours ago
Columbus officer who killed Donovan Lewis retires in ‘bad standing’
Columbus, OH11 hours ago
Drive-by shooting victim had warrants for parole violation after serving 10 years in prison
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Should Ohioans 14 and 15 be allowed to work past 7 p.m. on school nights?
Columbus, OH22 hours ago
Central Ohio Emergency Management officials give advice to prepare for potential flooding
Columbus, OH11 hours ago
Former Buckeye Harry Miller reflects on his journey since retirement
Columbus, OH1 day ago
4th qtr. comeback sends Springfield to regional final
Springfield, OH1 day ago
Wilmington girls make history with win over Greenville in D-10 semis
Greenville, PA2 days ago
Western Reserve’s tournament run ends at regionals
Massillon, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy