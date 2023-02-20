Radar Revolution: Aging radars get a facelift amid growing concerns about Charlotte’s tornado blind spot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – A tall task to repair a critical tool.

“Those radars were designed back in the early 90s as state-of-the-art radars at that time; they remain to this day state-of-the-art,” explained Dr. Bill Martin, science operations officer. “They’re the best there is.”

It’s the most important instrument at the National Weather Service office in Greenville-Spartanburg.

“It’s our primary tool for detecting severe weather,” Dr. Martin added.

Meteorologists missed it while it was out of commission for the first month of the new year.

“The main part of the antennae that’s under the dome is a 30-foot diameter dish, and it rotates around as it scans the atmosphere for weather,” Dr. Martin said.

He explained the bull ring was the piece that broke.

“The main gear that drives that wore out after 27 years of spinning that radar,” Dr. Martin elaborated.

Workers lifted the 4,000-pound radar dome to replace the spinning gear and its 10,000-pound pedestal.

“We do regular maintenance on our radar just like you would do on your car, but eventually, parts need to be replaced,” Dr. Martin said.

Warning coordination meteorologist Trisha Palmer compared the fix to your transmission failing.

“Maybe it’s a cheaper part; maybe it’s a more expensive part; well, this time around, it’s a more expensive part,” Palmer said.











The maintenance comes right on cue; a recent $135 million investment by government agencies is expected to keep our radars spinning through 2040.

“We’ve done different phases of this, some of the phases have been more electronic in nature, and some have been mechanical in nature,”

Palmer explained.

The Service Life Extension Program aims to be proactive, not reactive, as radar parts are designed to last 25 years to reach the end of their lifespan.

“Parts would’ve started failing across the country, and we can’t have parts failing for the NEXRAD network; we just can’t do that,” Palmer reflected.

The network includes 160 radars across 50 states and U.S. Territories. Jessica Schultz leads the Radar Operations Center out of Norman, Oklahoma.

“Once the weather event hit your neighbor down the road, it was just kind of spreading the news, and there wasn’t much-advanced notice,” Schultz reminisced on how transformed the way we warn for tornadoes from word of mouth to cell phone alerts at your fingertips. “The NEXRAD radar significantly improved warning lead times, especially for tornadoes and flash flooding; it improved those lead times by up to 70 percent from what they were before.”

Her team was part of the deployment in the 1990s.

“The military was using radar very strongly in World War II to detect enemy aircraft,” Shultz explained how the technology’s history goes back much farther than that. “But what they noticed is that they also could detect weather. And, of course, they really weren’t looking for the weather; they wanted to filter that signal out. Following World War II, the military donated several radars to the precursor to the National Weather Service.”

This led to an explosion in weather research.

Some of the first radars in the 1950s could detect raindrops and even the eyes of hurricanes. Color displays in the 1970s and mobile radars led to growing interest in severe weather.

“Back then, we didn’t have the capability to detect wind speed and direction; all you saw was return from clouds, so all you saw was precipitation,” Shultz said.

Tornado detection was the new frontier of weather, and the 88D radar was a game changer.

D stands for Doppler, radars that now let meteorologists detect rotation.

“That was a major improvement for the weather service,” Shultz noted.

Air moves very fast towards the radar, right next to air moving very fast away from the radar, spinning like a top.

“Now, as we’re used to, we can detect tornadoes, hurricanes, downbursts, all types of severe weather that we previously couldn’t detect with those older radars,” added Schultz.

These Doppler radars were deployed nationwide in the 1990s to modernize technology and save lives. They were strategically placed to cover cities more likely to see tornadoes.

Doppler radars gave us more than 15 minutes of warning, reducing fatalities by more than 45%. But one limitation is distance; the farther you get away from the radar, the harder it is to see tornadoes.

The radar beams go out in a straight line, but the earth starts to show its curves at some point in that line.

“The earth is curving downward away from you, so the further you are from the radar, the further above the ground you’re seeing,” Dr. Martin explained.

Radar scans from Greenville-Spartanburg cannot see Charlotte much below 7,000 feet, but tornadoes spin up under 4,000 feet.

“This is a limitation… since tornadoes are a ground phenomenon, you would like to see as close to the ground as you could,” Dr. Martin added.







Charlotte is the largest city with the biggest distance from the radar, sitting 94 miles from the primary scan in Greenville-Spartanburg.

“Even though we were excited about the new technology and how good it looked on the air and how much more we could see, we were all very worried about the placement,” said meteorologist Van Denton.

The placement leaves a blind spot between the Queen City and the Piedmont Triad, home to almost 3 million people.

“There’s four radars that cover eastern North Carolina very well, west of Raleigh, in North Carolina, no radars,” Denton added.

This is the only city of Charlotte’s size with a radar more than 55 miles away, leaving meteorologists like Denton concerned. Denton is a familiar face in the Carolinas, on the air at FOX8 in the Piedmont Triad for over 30 years.

His concerns over the radar’s blind spot grew after an EF-2 tornado struck Harrisburg.

“In March of 2012, there was a tornado in the Charlotte metro that went unwarned,” Denton said. “It damaged homes; it could have killed people.”

The tornado spun off a squall line, a type of rotation that can be hard to detect in the Carolinas.

The National Weather Service report mentions that neither radar could scan below 8,000 feet in Mecklenburg County and could not detect any rotation in the lower parts of the storm.

“And there was no warning for that, and I never want to see that happen again,” Denton said.

Denton organized a group of concerned broadcast meteorologists, and they contacted lawmakers for help.

“But their solution honestly was a Band-Aid on a big wound,” Denton said. “It needed a bigger solution than that.”

President Trump signed the Metropolitan Weather Hazards Protection Act of 2015 into law in 2017.

“Well, they tilt the beam, that does bring it down some, but it doesn’t solve it completely,” said Denton.

It stated improvements must be made, but not how.

“It did not improve the clarity of the picture. It did not improve the resolution because the beam, as you go farther away, still deteriorates,” Denton explained. “Think of a flashlight; if you got that beam right there at the wall, it’s really bright, but if you back across, it’s a lot less intense.”

Denton and his team continue to press for better solutions. They proposed plans that included one big radar or a combination of some smaller ones that would better help cover the gap, decrease false alarms, and enhance communication.











The National Weather Service maintains Charlotte gets covered with enough confidence to warn for tornadoes.

“They’re designed differently than our radars, the NEXRAD radar,” Dr. Martin said. “Still, they’re close enough to the NEXRAD radar that they still can see a lot of weather.”

The FAA installed a smaller cousin to the radar with one-third of the range at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in 2013.

“And because they’re right there in Charlotte, they see really close to the ground in charlotte, which is really valuable,” Dr. Martin said.

One undeniable thing, after 30 years of service, the life these repairs provide for the next 20 years is unlike any other.

“The Weather Service in the United States has better radars than any other country and more of them than any other country,” Dr. Martin reflected.

Big or small, radars have revolutionized how we warn for tornadoes, communicate risk, and enhanced our ability as meteorologists to save lives and protect property.

“They’re a valuable tool, and we love them to death,” Dr. Martin chuckled.

