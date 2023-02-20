Haunting Google Street View images show handyman in yard before he was decapitated and dismembered in random attack

A SHOCKING image on Google Street View appears to show a man in a yard before he was decapitated and dismembered.

It's believed by Washington, DC police that the decapitated body found in the backyard had been there for three months and was a handyman who was called to the home to work.

The Google Street View photo was reportedly captured in July, showing the victim just months before he was killed Credit: Google Maps

Dogs led investigators to knife evidence they believe was involved in the crime under the porch of a nearby house Credit: Fox 5

Dogs led investigators to knife evidence they believe was involved in the crime under the porch of a nearby house, according to charge documents for Lavaughn Barnes, 32.

The documents of the suspect who was arrested last week in connection to the discovered body learned to be Abdulio Arias-Lopez.

Barnes lived at the home that Arias-Lopez was doing work at, WRAL reported.

He lived in the basement with his sister and her daughter living upstairs.

Barnes' sister identified the man in the Google Street View image as a handyman she has known for the past five years when authorities asked.

She told them she last hired him in November, but as far as she knew he never showed up for the job and stopped returning her messages, according to WRAL.

When asked what happened when the handyman came to the home, Barnes admitted to killing Arias-Lopez in November, out of anger, while he was working on the home.

Barnes recalled that he was showing him paint because he was going to paint the kitchen, according to ABC7.

When Arias-Lopez put the paint down and walked away, Barnes struck Arias-Lopez with a Taser to the back.

The worker then asked Barnes why he was doing this, documents say.

Barnes replied telling him that he wasn't in his right mind and he began to kick and punch Arias-Lopez.

Before taking his body to the basement, Barnes stabbed Arias-Lopez twice.

Barnes then went to an ACE Hardware store to purchase an axe to dismember Arias-Lopez's body, court documents indicate.

Barnes has been charged with second-degree murder while armed.

Why Barnes was supposedly angry with the handyman remained unclear.

He told police that he "blacked out" when it happened.

Barnes said explained that he panicked and remembers asking himself, "What the hell did I just do?"

His sister told police he is "mentally challenged."

He confessed to cutting off Arias-Lopez's arms, then head, and putting the body parts and his ID in the trash that garbage collectors hauled away, WRAL reported.

Barnes' next court appearance is next month and he remains behind bars until then.