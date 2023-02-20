Cause of three house fire undetermined by chief fire inspector

The cause of a fire that damaged three unoccupied homes on Erie’s east side cannot be determined, according to Erie’s Chief Fire Inspector Don Sauer.

That fire broke out on Feb. 10 in the 1200 block of East 21st Street and damaged three homes.

None of the buildings were occupied at the time. However, two of the houses were heavily damaged, resulting in one of those homes being demolished.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.