New Mexico State
KX News

The fight to save our indigenous people, two years later

By Joe Rinaldi,

11 days ago

( KXNET ) — Two years ago, the U.S. Department of Interior created a new Missing and Murdered Unit within the Bureau of Indian Affairs to pursue justice for missing or murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives.

As of right now, they have investigated 661 cases, closed 203 of those cases, and resolved 7 murder cases in particular.

According to the North Dakota Missing Persons Office of the Attorney General , there are currently 27 missing Indigenous people that have been reported in our state.

It has been a constant problem for years, but to help the cause, Senators John Hoeven and Catherine Cortez Masto of New Mexico have written up a bipartisan legislation to bridge the gap between the federal government and our tribal lands.

This bill would increase tribal access to the “National Missing and Unidentified Persons System”, and help them set up a list of what they need financially, logistically, and technologically.

“The Department of the Interior, alongside DOJ, is continuing to implement the Not Invisible Act Commission,” stated Deputy Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau. “This commission is drafting recommendations to combat the MMIP crisis through the formation of six subcommittees. Each of these subcommittees focuses on specific public safety and justice issues, including addressing human trafficking.”

This unit also helps with cases off of tribal land as well, and North Dakota law enforcement has also been assisting our tribal communities in the fight.

