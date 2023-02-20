Black History: Former slave and Ohioan Dangerfield Newby’s life story ranges from hopeful to horrific

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Dangerfield Newby grew up enslaved, married an enslaved woman and they had seven children.

He moved to Bridgeport, Ohio, because Ohio was a “free state,” and he hoped to raise the money to buy his wife and children and move them to Ohio also.

Newby was desperately trying to raise almost $1500 to buy his wife and children and bring them to freedom.

“He was a blacksmith, so he worked as a blacksmith locally and in northeastern Ohio,” said Jon-Erik Gilot, area historian. “But he was also begging for money.”

He managed to raise about half the money he needed.

Meanwhile, his wife, Harriet, wrote him increasingly urgent letters.

“His wife was begging with him all during this period that her situation was becoming more dire,” said Gilot. “They are heartbreaking letters, and they’re interesting because it tells us that both husband and wife were literate at a time when the vast majority of the enslaved were not.”

Her last letter was the most desperate.

“So she told Dangerfield that if he could not purchase her freedom, that the earth would have no charms for her,” said Gilot. “And she closed the letter saying ‘So do all you can for me, as I have no doubt you will.’ “

So Newby joined up with John Brown, the fiery abolitionist who was planning to raid Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

“And if Brown’s raid had been successful, that would have put Newby only 60 miles away from where his wife was at the time,” Gilot noted.

But Brown’s raid was disastrous, with ten of his 21 men being killed.

Newby was the first to die.

“By a shot which was described as a small iron spike that cut Newby’s throat, ear to ear,” Gilot said.

Even after death, his body was a target.

“Some of the enraged citizens and militia men grabbed Newby’s body and dragged it into a nearby alley where they began to dismember and desecrate his corpse,” said Gilot. “His ears were cut off as souvenirs.”

Days later, he was buried in a mass grave.

Back in Bridgeport, Ohio, when citizens heard of Newby’s part in John Brown’s raid, three men took out their anger on Newby’s brother, Gabriel.

“And they drug him out into the streets of Bridgeport and they nearly beat him to death,” Gilot said.

Dangerfield had four brothers who went on to fight in the Civil War, carrying on his quest for freedom.

The money he raised to free his wife and children never went to them.

They were sold to other plantation owners.

His siblings sued for the money, and won.

Forty years after his death, Newby and his fellow raiders’ bodies were disinterred, taken to New York and buried beside John Brown’s body.

Now, 164 years after his death, Dangerfield Newby is still remembered.

“The main character in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Django Unchained’ movie is loosely based on Dangerfield Newby,” Gilot said.

He’s been the subject of art, music, TV shows and books.

There are reportedly still some of his descendants living in the Ohio Valley.

Newby lived in Bridgeport for only one year, but his story is remembered as an important part of history.

