Black-owned business brings inclusive clothing, accessories to Fox Valley

By Olivia Acree,

11 days ago
Famous Fashions 920 is a new Black-owned business in Appleton, and they’re hoping to pave the way for more to come.

For Darryl Bullock, starting a business was about more than showcasing his style.

“Why not have everybody else looking good and feeling good about themselves,” said Darryl Bullock, owner of Famous Fashions 920.

He wanted more Black-owned business representation in his city.

“I landed up here and loved it, loved the diversity of the community and decided to do something and be a part of it,” said Bullock.

It was always his dream to open a business.

“I believe that's everybody's dream to have something they can call their own,” said Bullock.

He turned his dream into a reality by opening a clothing store devoted to the community: Famous Fashions 920.

“We try to collaborate with local artists, local clothing designers, clothing brands,” said Bullock.

Bullock says there's something for everyone in his store.

“You have so many talented people just right next door,” said Bullock. “They don't have the capabilities of getting their brands out there, that's why we're here.”

He has a business in the neighborhood he calls home.

“We're all in this together, we're all here together and we need to start being as one as a community and help local businesses as much as we can,” said Bullock.

According to Mike Patza, the Grand Chute community development director, the popularity of online shopping can make it difficult for new retailers.

“There's still definitely opportunities for those folks to be successful,” said Mike Patza. “What I've seen most recently is retailers really trying to focus on that experience and create a positive experience for the customer.”

Bullock says his store is just the beginning. He told us that he’s hoping his business will help pave the way for more Black-owned businesses to come.

“That was one reason I opened this store, was to give some type of hope for people that look like me.”

