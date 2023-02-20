Chiefs TE Travis Kelce invests in new tequila soda brand

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce can savor his newest investment: a tequila soda.

Kelce recently invested in Casa Azul, a canned tequila soda that uses real tequila, not malt liquor. It’s his first investment in a “ready to drink” product, according to a release from Casa Azul.

“Not only do I know how to get wins on the board, I also like to make sure everyone is having a good time anywhere I go.” Kelce said in the release. “I’m excited to turn up and announce my investment in Casa Azul Tequila Soda.”

Casa Azul launched in 2022. Although it can be purchased online, Chiefs fans can’t buy the drink in Kansas or Missouri. Right now, stores sell it in California, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Colorado, Arizona and Louisiana.

It comes in an eight-pack with these flavors: lime margarita, strawberry margarita, peach mango, and watermelon. It’s also available in a four-pack with single flavors.

