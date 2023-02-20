Open in App
Eatonville, FL
See more from this location?
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Family marks century owning Eatonville land that served as sanctuary for Black families

By Phylicia Ashley, Sarah Wilson,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EoVKN_0ktuL8S000

An Eatonville family is celebrating 100 years of owning acres of land covering part of Maitland and Eatonville.

The property, which lines Lake Sybelia, was purchased during Jim Crow and segregation and was held onto through periods where Black homeownership dropped to record lows.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

For many Black Winter Park and Maitland families, it was the only place they were welcomed to swim, celebrate and gather.

Louise Franklin’s parents bought the 12 acres in 1923 for $600 when they made $2 a hour working as a chauffeur and babysitter.

Read: Orlando International Airport honors aviation pioneer Bessie Coleman with special exhibit

The turned what was Maitland’s dump into a sanctuary for African Americans who were banned from local white facilities.

“It was the only place for the Blacks to come for entertainment,” Louise said.

Read: ‘Man for all times’: Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings’ father passes away at 100

She recalled Black families walking from Winter Park down dirt roads to Eatonville to use the lake to swim, for baptisms and to use the outhouses.

To schedule a tour of the Franklin estate, you can visit or contact the town of Eatonville Chamber of Commerce.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
100-year-old Apopka feed store to become a food hall
Apopka, FL1 day ago
9 legendary women from Central Florida
Orlando, FL15 hours ago
Crowds roll in for what’s expected to be busiest post-pandemic Bike Week
Daytona Beach, FL12 hours ago
Drag show moved from Orlando venue amid ‘uncertainties regarding age-appropriate content’
Orlando, FL10 hours ago
Orange County sheriff, Orlando police chief weigh in on tackling violent crime
Orlando, FL11 hours ago
Retired New York firefighter helps put out fire on Spirit flight bound for Orlando
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Jack in the Box: Popular California burger chain to open Orlando locations
Orlando, FL15 hours ago
Deputies: Man, 91, dies after being found, beaten, bleeding in his Lake County home
Groveland, FL11 hours ago
Where Brightline is testing trains next
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Man critically injured in shooting outside Exploria Stadium
Orlando, FL12 hours ago
Orlando Science Center to host teen science fair competition
Orlando, FL1 day ago
This local theme park giant may enter the hotel game
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Friday: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona
Deltona, FL22 hours ago
Volusia County man found guilty of killing infant son to spend rest of life in prison
Deltona, FL19 hours ago
Orlando police chief updates community on crime, youth violence prevention
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Thousands expected to flood downtown Orlando this weekend: Here’s what to know before you go
Orlando, FL11 hours ago
2 people injured in Fruitland Park drive-by shooting
Fruitland Park, FL2 days ago
Update: Man reported missing in Marion County found safe
The Villages, FL1 day ago
Volusia County woman accused of killing her terminally ill husband at hospital granted $150K bond
Daytona Beach, FL1 day ago
SEE: Brightline reaches maximum speed for first time
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Here are the 9 shows coming to the Dr. Phillips Center next season
Orlando, FL14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy