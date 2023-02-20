Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Switches that make guns automatic found in metro Atlanta almost daily, ATF says

By Michael Seiden,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qkTkn_0ktuHf9m00

It’s a normal gun, but a device the size of a Lego allows it to fire all the bullets inside with just one pull of the trigger.

It’s called a switch, and Channel 2 Action News has learned that they’re turning up all over metro Atlanta.

Switches are easy to find online and in pop culture. Some of the most popular hip-hop artists rap about them.

“Four Nick with a drum, a Glock with a switch,” raps PGF Nuk in “Glock with a Switch.”

They are the subject of countless rap songs.

“We pop out wit’ them Glocks now e’rybody got switches,” raps Lil Durk in “No Interviews.”

[HAVE A STORY FOR 2 INVESTIGATES? Submit your story idea here ]

“Switches on me, all face shots, we changing dental plans, brah,” raps Lil Durk in “AHHH HA.”

The small, illegal devices known as switches are machine guns. Attach one to a gun and it becomes automatic.

James Nash, Special Agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives gave Channel 2′s Michael Seiden a demonstration of a switch at a gun range in Newnan.

“So that little piece right there can be used to turn the Glock into an automatic?” Seiden asked Nash.

“Yes, as long as it has this with a frame, yes it can,” Nash said.

He showed how a switch can turn a Glock from firing a single shot to a spray of bullets.

“That’s crazy. It took like two seconds to fire 40 bullets,” said Seiden.

The ATF also let Seiden test out the firepower. With one pull of the trigger, he emptied the magazine in just a couple of seconds.

MORE STORIES FROM 2 INVESTIGATES:

Agents say switches are a serious threat to our safety.

Channel 2 Action News obtained body cam video from the Houston area where a suspect fired a barrage of bullets at police.

Investigators said the suspect used a switch to kill one officer and seriously injure another.

“You’re talking about a fire rate of over 1,000 rounds a minute,” said ATF Atlanta special agent in charge Benjamin Gibbons. “You cannot focus, singularly focus your aim. It’s going to put other rounds in other places.”

“Hey sarge, quick question,” an Atlanta police officer said on body camera video before a barrage of gunfire.

Police responded to gunshots in a Southeast Atlanta neighborhood on New Year’s Eve.

They found 16 guns along with a switch.

“It’s got a switch on it,” said an officer on body camera video.

Channel 2 Action News obtained dash cam video from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office that shows a chase.

It ended at a house where deputies found a half dozen switches.

“Law enforcement in general is seeing these almost on a daily basis,” Nash said.

Channel 2 Action News found police reports that mentioned switches found in Clayton, DeKalb, Cobb, and Gwinnett counties.

The ATF said it has 39 active switch cases in Georgia.

But the most prominent incident happened in May 2022, when Atlanta police arrested hip-hop superstar Young Thug.

Investigators searched his Buckhead mansion and discovered drugs and guns, including a Glock with a switch.

At the time of his arrest, his attorney told Channel 2 Action News that he was innocent of all charges.

“Thought it was a chopper, but it only was a Glock switch. Glock switch, Glock switch, Glock switch, Glock switch,” raps Lil Uzi Vert in “Sasuke.”

Seiden asked Atlanta rap legend Pastor Troy about the meaning of switches in hip-hop culture.

“What does it mean when rappers are talking about using switches and Glocks? Is it a status symbol? Is it a threat? What are they trying to do?” Seiden asked Troy.

“Everybody wants people to think they’re big and bad no matter what. You know what I mean? It’s almost like a security blanket man. I got this gun,” Troy said.

Retired Atlanta police gang detective Tyrone Dennis spent 16 years investigating gangs.

“Knowing that someone has a switch is basically saying, ‘Oh, God. He could spray me or spray after me.’ So, therefore, I don’t want to mess with this person,” Dennis said.

Switches are easy to find and cheap. They can be purchased online from China and Russia for as little as $20.

“It’s very scary because you don’t know where the rounds are going and you don’t know who else is going to get hit by it,” Nash said.

The penalty for possessing a machine gun without a permit is a mandatory 10-year sentence, with more time added when an additional crime is committed.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
17-year-old Julia Zirangua thought she was taking Percocet, now her family is planning her funeral
Norcross, GA17 hours ago
5 Gwinnett teens dead from overdoses, shootings in just weeks. Now, the Hispanic community is afraid
Lawrenceville, GA1 day ago
New photos show last known images of Georgia father who vanished during business trip
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Identical twins making metro area history in the shipping business
Atlanta, GA5 hours ago
Scholarship created at CAU in memory of Lo Jelks, Atlanta’s first Black TV reporter
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Man shot at encampment, Atlanta police say
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Friends, families desperate for answers after pair of best friends disappear in metro Atlanta
East Point, GA1 day ago
Shootout inside Perimeter Mall leads to charges for 3rd person, police say
Dunwoody, GA1 day ago
Deputies arrest 2 coworkers of a man who was found dead in a Ga. hotel pool
Saint Marys, GA2 hours ago
Bodycam video: Atlanta police arrest homicide suspect during Feb. drug bust
Atlanta, GA23 hours ago
9 elementary school students sickened by unknown substance at metro Atlanta school
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Griffin officers hailed for bravery after rescuing woman from tornado-ravaged home
Griffin, GA1 day ago
Strong severe storms topple trees, rip off roofs across North Georgia
Rome, GA12 hours ago
Attorney of murder suspect mistakenly released ‘shocked but not surprised’ that no one noticed
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
A 17-year-old Gwinnett County girl thought she was taking Percocet; now she’s dead
Norcross, GA1 day ago
Clark Atlanta baseball player identified as 20-year-old shot, killed outside Catholic center
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Man arrested in cold case murder of 23-year-old Forest Park woman
Forest Park, GA1 day ago
Police want to identify 3 shoplifters who they say stole from Publix
Mcdonough, GA2 days ago
16-year-old found dead behind Gwinnett County home identified, suspect arrested
Lawrenceville, GA1 day ago
Bond granted for Florida woman accused of killing terminally ill husband
Daytona Beach, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy