Mother says Charlotte Chick-fil-A worker used racial slur on daughter’s order

A woman says an order at a Charlotte Chick-fil-A had a racial slur printed and attached to it, and now she’s planning on taking legal action.

It happened earlier this month at the Chick-fil-A location near Brookshire Boulevard and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road. The woman says her 19-year-old daughter was in line when she pulled up to get her order at the window, and she was shocked to see what was on her receipt.

“I was really, really upset and sad.”

April Jackson is appalled, to say the least. Instead of her daughter’s name on the Chick-fil-A receipt, a word similar to a racial slur was printed out.

“She told her her name was Nyiashia, and [the worker] put on her ticket N****,” Jackson said.

Nyiashia says when she pulled up to the drive-through window, the person who handed the order to her gave her a warning.

“He was like, ‘You might want to look what they put your name as,’” Niashia Jackson told Channel 9. “I was just in shock. I literally parked right there. I couldn’t eat the food, I was just in shock.

Channel 9 asked Chick-fil-A about the incident, and they sent us a statement, saying: “The Operator/Owner of Chick-fil-A Mountain Island has thoroughly investigated and tried to connect with the customer to better understand her experience and apologize for the situation. Though we understand this to be a misspelling of the customer’s name, that does not negate the impact or experience had by our guests. The Operator has started additional training at his restaurant to ensure this doesn’t happen again. We sincerely apologize for the harm caused by this incident.”

But the family says that training isn’t enough.

“You shouldn’t have to be trained to not call someone a N****. I’m just being as honest as I can be,” Jackson said. “I want the employee fired.”

Chick-fil-A tells Channel 9 that the owner of that location has tried talking with the family several times but hasn’t been able to. Jackson tells us she plans to pursue legal action, so she doesn’t want to speak with the restaurant right now.

