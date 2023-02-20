Tempe mayor reacts to bomb threat at LGBTQ+-owned coffee shop

Mayor Corey Woods issued a statement Monday afternoon saying a bomb threat called in to a Tempe coffee shop by “a hate group” will not be tolerated.

The call came in Sunday morning to Brick Road Coffee, a LGBTQ+-owned and friendly business.

"This Sunday, I visited one of our local businesses after a bomb threat was called in by a hate group during a drag story hour,” the mayor said in a release.

“Let me be completely clear - no person or group has a right to create chaos and spread hate in our community. Tempe Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are actively investigating this incident.”



Woods said the coffee shop, which was honored last month with an MLK Diversity Award and has been named Neighborhood Business of the Year, has been the host of public forums and raised funds for several nonprofits.

“Their events are always well-attended, open to everyone and intended to bring people together,” the mayor’s release stated.

“In Tempe we celebrate, respect and protect our diverse communities and businesses. We do not tolerate hate toward our LGBTQ community, and we stand up for the people and businesses who champion inclusion,” Wood said.

“My office is committed to advancing and advocating for a community of kindness, compassion and understanding for everyone."