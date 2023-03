dailybruin.com

Q&A: Alumnus Nicole Athill reminisces on how UCLA prepared her for ‘A Whole New World’ By Leydi Cris Cobo Cordon, 11 days ago

By Leydi Cris Cobo Cordon, 11 days ago

After her departure from UCLA, Nicole Athill has ventured into “A Whole New World.”. Disney’s “Aladdin” has been running on Broadway for almost nine years, ...