Marching on: Several Stark County girls basketball teams prepare for district tournament

Green, Jackson, McKinley and Perry are the Federal League teams still alive in the Division I district tournament.

Marlington and Northwest advanced in Division II after two convincing sectional wins.

Tuslaw, a No. 17 seed, remains alive in Division III on the heels of two upsets.

Stark County remains well-represented in the Ohio High School Athletic Association girls basketball tournament.

Several teams are getting set for district action this week. Many of the area's top seeded teams advanced out of the sectional round. One team is starting to write its own Cinderella story.

Here is a look at the remaining teams, where they are headed and their destinations if they become district and regional champions.

Who are the Federal League teams remaining in the OHSAA girls basketball tournament?

Four of the league's seven teams advanced to the Division I district semifinals — Green, Jackson, McKinley and Perry. McKinley and Green shared the Federal League title this winter. Jackson reached the state tournament a year ago. For Perry, this is its first district appearance since 2017. Those four will be at three different sites (see below).

Who are the other Stark County girls basketball teams playing in OHSAA district semifinals?

Favorites Marlington and Northwest advanced in Division II after two convincing sectional wins. Tuslaw, a No. 17 seed, remains alive on the heels of two upsets.

OHSAA Girls Basketball Tournament:Breaking down Northeast Ohio girls basketball sectional-district brackets: Teams, players to watch

When do the Federal League girls basketball teams play their OHSAA district games?

All four teams play Tuesday night.

McKinley will be the lone Federal team playing in Stark County. The Bulldogs play Akron City Series champ Ellet in an 8 p.m. district semifinal at Perry High School. Walsh Jesuit meets Riverside in the first game at 6 in the Northeast 1 district.

The Northeast 2 district is at Lake County Perry, and Green is headed there to play Hathaway Brown at 8. Hoban plays Shaker Heights in the first game at 6.

The Federal League's other two teams, Jackson and Perry, are in the Northeast 3 district at Ravenna High School. Perry plays Solon in the first game at 6. Jackson plays in the second game at 8 vs. Hudson, which already has knocked out two Stark County teams in sectionals.

The district finals at all three sites are Friday.

When do the Stark County Division II and III girls basketball teams play their OHSAA district games?

All three teams will play their games Wednesday night.

Marlington tips off a doubleheader at Nordonia High School with a 6 p.m. matchup against West Geauga. Lake County Perry will face Streetsboro at 8. At No. 3, Marlington is the highest remaining seed in its district.

Northwest will remain in Stark County and play Tallmadge at 8 in the second game of a doubleheader at Lake High School. Top-seeded Copley faces Field at 6.

Tuslaw travels to Wooster High School and play Warrensville Heights at 8 in the second game of a doubleheader. The first semifinal at 6 matches up top-seeded Smithville with Loudonville.

The district finals at all three sites are Saturday.

When are the OHSAA girls basketball regionals?

The Division I district champions from Perry, Lake County Perry and Ravenna will head to Medina High School for the regional tournament. The semifinals are set for Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6 and 8 p.m. The winners will meet for the regional title on Saturday, March 4 at 7.

In Division II, the district winners from Nordonia and Lake will advance to the regional at Barberton High School. The semifinals will also be played on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6 and 8. The final is set for Friday, March 3 at 7.

The Wooster Division III district champion moves on to a regional semifinal at Cuyahoga Falls High School on Wednesday, March 1 at 6. The final will be played on Saturday, March 4 at 1:30.

When is the 2023 OHSAA girls basketball state tournament?

Thursday, March 9

Division II semifinals

Springfield champion vs. Mansfield champion, 11

Barberton champion vs. Zanesville champion, 1

Division IV semifinals

Elida champion vs. Perry champion, 6

Vandalia champion vs. Pickerington champion, 8

Friday, March 10

Division III semifinals

Logan champion vs. Springfield champion, 11

Elida champion vs. Cuyahoga Falls champion, 1

Division I semifinals

Cincinnati champion vs. Medina champion, 6

Westerville champion vs. Sandusky champion, 8

Saturday, March 11

Division II final, 10:45

Division IV final, 2

Division III final, 5:15

Division I final, 8:30

Reach Mike at mike.popovich@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @mpopovichREP