Man arrested for exposing himself in Cobb Walmart. Again.

A man is accused of exposing himself in front of a young girl at a metro Atlanta Walmart.

The suspect is now in jail and charged with public indecency.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at the Walmart Monday, where the same man, Christopher Stamps, was accused of doing the same thing in 2016.

TRENDING STORIES:

A stack of arrest warrants alleges that Stamps has done the same thing at least six times at other businesses in Cobb County.

Newell talked to a witness, who didn’t want to be identified, but said she spotted Stamps targeting a young girl on her trip to the store last weekend.

“I watched him for a little bit,” she said. “He was looking the little girl up and down and had his hands in his pants, and then he pulled his pants down to where I could see his underwear.”

The woman said she had to do something, so she walked the little girl over to her mom.

“(I) told her mom, ‘Keep your daughter with you, because a gentleman was trying to approach her,’” she said.

The witness said Stamps continued to expose himself in other parts of the store, so she called police.

“He was in the little girl’s department touching himself, and then my husband followed him,” she said. “He was headed toward the toy department when the managers got him.”

The witness said the incident disturbed her, but even more disturbing is that the system is broken, allowing the man to be a repeat offender.

“I think the gentleman needs some help,” she said. “Whether it’s drug help or mental help, he needs help.”

The witness said Walmart store officials told her Stamps would be banned from that location.

A Walmart representative told Newell that the company is not making a comment about the incident or their security plans moving forward because it is an active criminal investigation.

Stamps was previously banned from a library in Cobb, but was arrested after he managed to get inside.