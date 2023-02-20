Open in App
Cobb County, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man arrested for exposing himself in Cobb Walmart. Again.

By Michele Newell,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lCSCK_0ktr5J2M00

A man is accused of exposing himself in front of a young girl at a metro Atlanta Walmart.

The suspect is now in jail and charged with public indecency.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at the Walmart Monday, where the same man, Christopher Stamps, was accused of doing the same thing in 2016.

TRENDING STORIES:

A stack of arrest warrants alleges that Stamps has done the same thing at least six times at other businesses in Cobb County.

Newell talked to a witness, who didn’t want to be identified, but said she spotted Stamps targeting a young girl on her trip to the store last weekend.

“I watched him for a little bit,” she said. “He was looking the little girl up and down and had his hands in his pants, and then he pulled his pants down to where I could see his underwear.”

The woman said she had to do something, so she walked the little girl over to her mom.

“(I) told her mom, ‘Keep your daughter with you, because a gentleman was trying to approach her,’” she said.

The witness said Stamps continued to expose himself in other parts of the store, so she called police.

“He was in the little girl’s department touching himself, and then my husband followed him,” she said. “He was headed toward the toy department when the managers got him.”

The witness said the incident disturbed her, but even more disturbing is that the system is broken, allowing the man to be a repeat offender.

“I think the gentleman needs some help,” she said. “Whether it’s drug help or mental help, he needs help.”

The witness said Walmart store officials told her Stamps would be banned from that location.

A Walmart representative told Newell that the company is not making a comment about the incident or their security plans moving forward because it is an active criminal investigation.

Stamps was previously banned from a library in Cobb, but was arrested after he managed to get inside.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
Couple arrested after being found unresponsive in car with child, drugs inside
Atlanta, GA19 hours ago
Bodycam video: Atlanta police arrest homicide suspect during Feb. drug bust
Atlanta, GA23 hours ago
Police want to identify 3 shoplifters who they say stole from Publix
Mcdonough, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former officer accused of killing 16-year-old charged with break-in at yet another woman’s home
Snellville, GA12 hours ago
Shootout inside Perimeter Mall leads to charges for 3rd person, police say
Dunwoody, GA1 day ago
Norcross 13-year-old's death deemed justifiable homicide, Gwinnett Police say
Norcross, GA16 hours ago
Man pulls gun on Kroger employee, steals meat, Clayton County police say
Stockbridge, GA2 days ago
16-year-old found dead behind Gwinnett County home identified, suspect arrested
Lawrenceville, GA1 day ago
Man shot at encampment, Atlanta police say
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Law firm says hundreds of thousands worth of checks stolen out of metro post office
Decatur, GA12 hours ago
A 17-year-old Gwinnett County girl thought she was taking Percocet; now she’s dead
Norcross, GA1 day ago
17-year-old Julia Zirangua thought she was taking Percocet, now her family is planning her funeral
Norcross, GA17 hours ago
Armed robbery suspect in custody after police pursuit, Dunwoody police say
Dunwoody, GA22 hours ago
5 Gwinnett teens dead from overdoses, shootings in just weeks. Now, the Hispanic community is afraid
Lawrenceville, GA1 day ago
2-year-old girl dies following ‘tragic accidental shooting’ involving pellet gun
Bremen, GA19 hours ago
Man arrested in cold case murder of 23-year-old Forest Park woman
Forest Park, GA1 day ago
Employee, vendor charged with felony-level shoplifting capers in 2 big box stores
Peachtree City, GA2 days ago
Body of Clayton County man who vanished nearly 2 weeks ago found in lake, authorities say
Jonesboro, GA1 day ago
Cartersville Authorities Investigating 13 Year-Old Being Shot
Cartersville, GA2 days ago
Police issue close to 100 traffic tickets at same Sandy Springs intersection
Sandy Springs, GA22 hours ago
16-year-old found dead at home in Gwinnett neighborhood, police investigating as homicide
Lawrenceville, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy