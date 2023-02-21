‘Something is awry’: 37-year-old mom, sister reported missing in Union County

A 37-year-old woman has been reported missing from Union County, the sheriff’s office posted Monday on Facebook.

Family members reported Alison Thia Thomas missing on Feb. 13 after she was last seen at a house in the area of Flint Ridge Road, near Highway 742 in Marshville. Her family told Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura they believe she may be in danger.

Walter Thomas said that day was the last time they heard from his sister.

“She would do anything she could to keep that cell phone on, that cell phone is missing,” he said.

The area where Alison Thomas was last seen is rough terrain, with fields and forests that stretch on for miles.

“There’s not a lot around. I mean you’ll see a lot of acreage, a lot of trees, chicken, houses -- things like that,” Union County Chief Deputy Tony Underwood said.

He said state investigators are part of the search.

“A number of detectives are working this case, they are exploring every possible lead that we can find,” he said.

Her family said Thomas would never disappear intentionally. They said she has a hurt knee, no car, and she’s missing her glasses and purse.

“This is not her at all,” said Thomas’ sister Sunshine Thomas. “We know that something is awry, that something has gone on, and we do not believe in any way, shape, or form that she walked away from anything.”

So far, deputies are not treating this as a criminal investigation. But her family is hoping someone knows something to bring Thomas back and, at the very least, they’re asking for prayers.

“I feel like I am her older sister and I just know that I want to find her,” Sunshine Thomas said. “I’ve got to find her.”

The family said Alison Thomas has two young daughters who just want their mom back.

Underwood said the longer the investigation stretches on, the more concerning the outcome could be.

“The longer this goes without any confirmed sightings of her well-being, the more concerned we become,” he said.

“It makes us want to work even harder because we are hoping obviously for her safe return,” he added.

Call the sheriff’s office at 704-283-3789 or 911 if you have information.

