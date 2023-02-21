Open in App
Marshville, NC
See more from this location?
WSOC Charlotte

‘Something is awry’: 37-year-old mom, sister reported missing in Union County

By Anthony Kustura, WSOCTV.com News Staff,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ny41D_0ktr5HGu00

A 37-year-old woman has been reported missing from Union County, the sheriff’s office posted Monday on Facebook.

Family members reported Alison Thia Thomas missing on Feb. 13 after she was last seen at a house in the area of Flint Ridge Road, near Highway 742 in Marshville. Her family told Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura they believe she may be in danger.

Walter Thomas said that day was the last time they heard from his sister.

ALSO READ: Mecklenburg and Union County borders differ, leaving homeowners in limbo

“She would do anything she could to keep that cell phone on, that cell phone is missing,” he said.

The area where Alison Thomas was last seen is rough terrain, with fields and forests that stretch on for miles.

“There’s not a lot around. I mean you’ll see a lot of acreage, a lot of trees, chicken, houses -- things like that,” Union County Chief Deputy Tony Underwood said.

He said state investigators are part of the search.

“A number of detectives are working this case, they are exploring every possible lead that we can find,” he said.

Her family said Thomas would never disappear intentionally. They said she has a hurt knee, no car, and she’s missing her glasses and purse.

“This is not her at all,” said Thomas’ sister Sunshine Thomas. “We know that something is awry, that something has gone on, and we do not believe in any way, shape, or form that she walked away from anything.”

ALSO READ: Police ask for help finding missing Gastonia teen

So far, deputies are not treating this as a criminal investigation. But her family is hoping someone knows something to bring Thomas back and, at the very least, they’re asking for prayers.

“I feel like I am her older sister and I just know that I want to find her,” Sunshine Thomas said. “I’ve got to find her.”

The family said Alison Thomas has two young daughters who just want their mom back.

Underwood said the longer the investigation stretches on, the more concerning the outcome could be.

“The longer this goes without any confirmed sightings of her well-being, the more concerned we become,” he said.

“It makes us want to work even harder because we are hoping obviously for her safe return,” he added.

Call the sheriff’s office at 704-283-3789 or 911 if you have information.

VIDEO: Mecklenburg and Union County borders differ, leaving homeowners in limbo

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Family hopes to find answers in Anson County man’s death
Wadesboro, NC1 day ago
“I know the pain’: Community holds vigil for murdered 17-year-old
Charlotte, NC7 hours ago
RCSO: Woman arrested for calling in threat to Salisbury Chewy factory in December
Salisbury, NC1 day ago
Mooresville orders removal of memorial at park after teen’s death
Mooresville, NC1 day ago
Belmont PD: Missing 12-year-old found safe
Belmont, NC18 hours ago
Driver under the influence caused crash that killed 3-year-old, Fort Mill police say
Fort Mill, SC1 day ago
One dead following collision with charter bus in Dallas, GEMS says
Dallas, NC7 hours ago
CMPD asks for public’s help to locate missing 16-year-old girl
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Man takes plea deal after 2007 murder in Mt. Holly
Mount Holly, NC2 days ago
Concord police want people to lock car doors to prevent thefts connected to violent crimes
Concord, NC2 days ago
South Charlotte road closed after deadly wreck, police say
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Dilworth couple says Charlotte Water project damaged home; files lawsuit
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Rescue crews search for man in Rocky River near Midland
Midland, NC1 day ago
Charlotte animal shelter needs help amid capacity issues, Facebook hack
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Research shows major Indian Land intersection should change
Indian Land, SC2 days ago
Town of Davidson pushes back on MEDIC’s new response time plan
Davidson, NC2 days ago
Family of Shanquella Robinson holds rally in Washington, says investigation is in U.S. hands
Washington, DC1 day ago
MHA of Central Carolinas holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for free mental health services
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Former NBA player Anthony Morrow accused of assaulting woman in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
CMS delays opening of new school meant to ease overcrowding
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Chick-fil-A announces app data breach, tells customers how to protect personal information
Charlotte, NC18 hours ago
LKN mansion from ‘Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby’ hits market
Cornelius, NC1 day ago
Four new tenants open at Gibson Mill Market
Concord, NC1 day ago
Developer snaps up 25 acres near Charlotte Motor Speedway
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Self-pour craft-beer concept OpenTap makes south Charlotte debut
Charlotte, NC17 hours ago
Rock band Kiss reveals Charlotte connection to hit song
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Carolina Panthers hosting first high school football game at Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy