Everything to Know About Season 4 of ‘Outer Banks’: From Upcoming Story Lines to Potential Onscreen Relationships

The hunt for the treasure continues! Outer Banks received a season 4 renewal days before new episodes debuted on Netflix — and the adventure is just getting started.

Before season 3 premiered in February 2023, the cast confirmed there would be more episodes while celebrating the show at a fan event.

"POGUELANDIA 🌴 @netflix can we do this every day? 🥹 Best day ever. Annnd did ya hear? We’re renewed! SEASON 4 IS HAPPENING ‼️🖤 #wediditjoe #PL," Madison Bailey , who plays Kiara, wrote alongside several Instagram photos of the Outer Banks crew at the Poguelandia concert in Los Angeles on February 18.

That same month, Madelyn Cline reflected on her journey with the hit Netflix series. "Words can’t even begin to describe. Yesterday was so special," the actress, who portrays Sarah, gushed via Instagram. "I’m beyond grateful to @netflix, to this cast and crew, and mostly to each and every one of y’all who have watched and loved obx and to everyone who showed up to poguelandia yesterday!!!! Thank you thank you thank you a million times thank you ❤️‍🔥 #obx4."

Meanwhile, creators J onas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke hinted that the mystery at the center of the show is far from over.

“The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime, and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into season four of Outer Banks ," the showrunners said in a February 2023 statement. "Thank you to Netflix, our cast, and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen.”

At the time, the Outer Banks cast and crew detailed the way past seasons would affect the story moving forward . "This season, things become more clear about what's so important about the gold and why Big John went missing for it," Jonathan Daviss, who plays Pope, explained to Entertainment Weekly . "All those questions start to be answered, and you realize how way in over their heads these kids were this whole time. Our Pogues are small fish in a big pond and they have to adapt to not to get eaten by the sharks around them."

According to Bailey, t he stakes are higher than ever after the search for the gold and the Cross of Santo Domingo.

"Season 1 was a very classic treasure hunt — there was gold, X marks the spot — and season 2 was the Cross meaning something very deep to Pope's family," the North Caroline native added. "Season 3 is about where did the gold and where did the Cross come from? It came from somewhere. There's more people in on this treasure hunt. It's so much bigger than us. We're a little in over our heads, but we are going to fight the fight regardless."

Showrunner Pate revealed in February 2023 that the story lines on Outer Banks were inspired by real life events.

"Shooting in Barbados in season 2 really opened up some ideas from people that we met and stories that we heard, and then it dovetailed into the mythology that we had for the adventure story this season," he detailed. "It explores an earlier pocket of history than the Antebellum stuff that was tied to the mythology of the Royal Merchant Gold, and it ties back into different cultures from South America. It was inspired by us being in Barbados and learning about the culture there and the lower Caribbean and the West Indies. The new bad guy and the culture that we explore are in that part of the world and it's a little older part of history that we're synthesizing."

Scroll down for everything to know about season 4: