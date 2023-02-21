Medical clinic to open Tuesday in East Palestine after train derailment

Medical clinic to open Tuesday in East Palestine 03:40

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) —Two weeks after the train derailment in East Palestine, the Ohio Department of Health is opening a medical clinic with the assistance of federal agencies so residents feeling sick can get checked out.

Linda Murphy can already imagine the long-term impact of the train derailment.

"If we think these symptoms are bad now, wait till five or 10 years," Murphy said.

She believes everyone in the greater region will see changes in their health, all stemming from what happened 17 days ago.

"I really believe that we're going to have a lot on our hands to come," Murphy said.

However, at the moment, she's concerned about the now and not feeling like herself since toxic train cars started releasing chemicals into the air that Friday night.

"I'm feeling tingling. My mouth is numb. My eyes, they didn't burn, they weren't on fire, they just hurt just like they should be swollen but they're not," Murphy said.

She's also getting headaches and issues with her throat.

"It's more like swollen glands, swollen lymph nodes, just a general discomfort there," Murphy said.

Murphy lives nearly 3 miles from the site of the wreckage but less than 1 mile from Leslie Run Creek, where an oily film can be seen on the surface. She wasn't in the evacuation zone, but she left her home hours before the controlled release and went back the next day.

"I don't think there was an imaginary border of 1 mile where all the toxins and chemicals just said well, we can't go past that and we're not going to affect anybody," Murphy said.

She is not the only one feeling sick. People living in communities miles away from the site are experiencing symptoms similar to Murphy's, along with rashes and nausea.

While officials continue to say air quality tests show no detection of contaminants and that the public water is safe, folks are confused why they're feeling the way they do.

"We know that the science says that East Palestine is safe, but we also know that residents are very worried," DeWine said in a press release on Friday. "They are asking themselves 'Is my headache just a headache? Or is it a result of the chemical spill? Are other medical symptoms caused by the spill?' Those are very legitimate questions and residents deserve answers."

On Friday, the governor's office said the air in 500 homes has been sampled and officials haven't found any volatile organic compounds connected to the train derailment.

Testing has also shown East Palestine's municipal water is safe to drink, but those who use private wells are still encouraged to use bottled water until their wells are tested.

"The air is good and the water is good, but don't use it. Don't use your water, but it's good. The air is good, but people are still getting sick," Murphy said.

To alleviate concerns, the Ohio Department of Health is opening a clinic Tuesday with the help of Columbiana County and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Robert Helbeck is the minister at First Church of Christ, where there will be two assessment rooms inside and a mobile unit parked outside.

"We'll be here to help people as long as necessary," Helbeck said.

As for Murphy, she has some hesitation about the clinic.

"I would go to this clinic in search of answers, but I'm not confident that we would get honest answers," Murphy said.

The CDC will also be sending a team to help with public health needs. Registered nurses, mental health specialists and toxicologists also will be on hand.

For more details about the clinic's hours and information on how to make an appointment, visit the Ohio EMA's website .

Residents who want to get their houses screened and private wells tested can call 330-849-3919.

Hours for the clinic this week are:

Church assessment rooms

Tuesday: Noon-6 p.m.

Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Closed Sunday

Mobile unit

Tuesday: Noon-6 p.m.

Thursday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.