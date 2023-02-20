5 Best CBN Gummies For A Good Night’s Sleep In 2023

This is sponsored content. Life & Style Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

Are you among the more than 14 percent of adults who have trouble falling and staying asleep at night ? If so, you’re probably tired of being tired and would desperately love to find a remedy to ease your mind and help you fall into a restful night’s sleep.

While CBN may not be the cure-all for your sleep troubles, CBN gummies have grown in popularity in recent years as a low-risk, non-habit-forming option for those needing to combat their nightly restlessness.

Similar to the rise in CBD, there are endless CBN gummies on the market. To help you find the right CBN gummy for your night routine, we’ve compiled our picks for the five best CBN gummies for a good night’s sleep.

Best Overall : Zatural CBN Gummies With Nano CBD

Runner Up : Plain Jane CBD/CBN Sleep Gummies

Best Tasting : Slumber Sleep Aid Extra Strength CBN Gummies for Sleep

Best for the Entourage Effect: CBDistillery Sleep Synergy Gummies

How Does CBN Help You Fall Asleep?

Cannabinol (CBN) is one of the many compounds derived from the cannabis plant. CBN occurs naturally in cannabis plants. It develops when heat or oxygen is exposed to THC, converting it to CBN. When taken, CBN can have a sedative effect , which may be amplified if combined with THC and CBD. CBN, similar to CBD, may provide an overall calmness when taken, indirectly helping you sleep by reducing stress or a racing mind that may make it difficult to fall asleep. Because of its soothing qualities, you may experience slight drowsiness, which can help you call and stay asleep.

Best CBN Gummies in 2023

Do you think CBN could be the answer to your sleep troubles? If so, try one of our top choices of CBN gummies in 2023.

1. Best Overall: Zatural CBN Gummies With Nano CBD

Slip into a peaceful sleep with these delightfully delicious CBN gummies from Zatural. These vegan and gluten-free gummies are doctor-formulated and come in a natural watermelon flavor. When taken at least 30 minutes before bed, these gummies combine the power of CBN and CBD to help you relax and fall asleep, making them a perfect addition to your nighttime routine.

Pros :

Subscription pricing is available to save 15 percent

Vegan and gluten-free

Doctor formulated

Lab tested

Specs :

Size : You can choose from a 10, 30, 60 or 90-count jar

: You can choose from a 10, 30, 60 or 90-count jar Strength : Each gummy contains 15mg of CBD and 5mg of CBN

: Each gummy contains 15mg of CBD and 5mg of CBN Flavor(s) : Watermelon

What customers say: Users say they love these Zatural CBN and CBD gummies for providing a sense of calm at the end of their day. People say it’s a great way to ease their racing minds, and many claim they don’t feel groggy in the morning.

The Plain Jane blueberry flavored gummies are a tasty way for beginners to enjoy CBD/CBN to get a night’s worth of quality sleep. Made from high-quality CBD isolate, these gummies are convenient and discrete, with minimal side effects. These gummies have the added benefit of melatonin, a hormone the brain produces to help you with circadian rhythm timing. You can consume anywhere between one and four gummies before bed, depending on how much help you need to sleep that night.

Pros :

Made with USA-grown hemp

Money-back guarantee

Lab tested

Specs :

Size : You can choose from a 10 or 50-count container

: You can choose from a 10 or 50-count container Strength : Each gummy contains 10mg full spectrum CBD, 5mg CBN and 2.5 mg melatonin

: Each gummy contains 10mg full spectrum CBD, 5mg CBN and 2.5 mg melatonin Flavor(s) : Blueberry

What customers say: Users of the Plain Jane CBD/CBN gummies say they’re the perfect way to reduce stress at the end of a long day for a better night’s sleep. Customers also say they don’t feel drowsy in the morning and that delivery was fast.

Doze off easy and wake up well-rested with the FOCL CBD + CBN gummies. Depending on your preference, you can choose gummies with broad spectrum or full spectrum CBD. FOCL specially formulated these sleep gummies with CBN, CBD, passion flower extract and L-Theanine, all of which are natural ingredients to help reduce stress and support better sleep.

Pros :

Vegan and made with all-natural and organic ingredients

Non-GMO

Third-party tested

Cruelty-free

Specs :

Size : 30-count container

: 30-count container Strength : Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD and 15mg of CBN

: Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD and 15mg of CBN Flavor(s) : N/A

What customers say: Customers seem to enjoy the FOCL sleep gummies, saying they help them to fall asleep (and sleep more deeply). Many reviewers say they have high stress or anxiety levels, and these gummies help bring calmness so they can ease into sleep at night.

4. Best Tasting: Slumber Sleep Aid Extra Strength CBN Gummies for Sleep

Improve your REM sleep with the Slumber Sleep Aid CBN Gummies for Sleep. This plant-based sleep aid is a non-habit forming supplement that helps users not only fall asleep, but stay asleep (and wake up with no grogginess!). Not only do these CBN gummies help you sleep, but they also taste amazing, coming in the customer’s favorite vanilla blueberry flavor. You only need one gummy 30 minutes before bed to reap the benefits of these best-tasting gummies.

Pros :

30-day money-back guarantee

Lab tested

Contains zero THC

Non-habit-forming

Specs :

Size : 30-count container

: 30-count container Strength : Each gummy contains 15mg CBN

: Each gummy contains 15mg CBN Flavor(s) : Vanilla Blueberry

What customers say: Many reviewers of the Slumber Sleep Aid CBN gummies with melatonin say they’re monthly subscribers and look forward to their nightly gummy supply each month. Customers also love the flavor, making it a fun end-of-night treat.

5. Best for the Entourage Effect: CBDistillery Sleep Synergy Gummies

If you’re seeking out the illusive ‘entourage effect’ — aka when you feel good without a strong ‘high’ — look no further than these sleep gummies from CBDistillery. Made with a 1:3 ratio of CBN and CBD, along with a plethora of cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes, these gummies are super effective at giving you a deep sleep without having to feel like you're having an outer body experience.

Pros :

1:3 ratio of CBN and CBD

Great for on-the-go

60-day satisfaction guarantee

Ethically sourced and cruelty-free

Specs :

Size : 30-count container

: 30-count container Strength : Each gummy contains 15mg of CBD and 5mg of CBN

: Each gummy contains 15mg of CBD and 5mg of CBN Flavor(s) : Elderberry

What customers say: Users of CBDistillery’s Sleep Synergy Gummies say they work like magic to calm you at night and help you fall asleep. Many customers also say they’ve never slept so well and love how well-rested they are the following day.

How We Chose Our Winners

We only want to share the best in CBN, so we extensively research the brands and products we share. To help narrow our lists, we closely examine the ingredients, brand reputation and customer reviews.

Ingredients

When scanning the ingredients list, we first want to ensure there’s CBN in the product, and the product’s label should say how much CBN is in each container or gummy. What’s in a CBN gummy is essential to how well it works and if it’s safe. Next, we prefer products with CBN sourced from hemp produced in the United States. The United States has regulations and standards for growing hemp that not all countries have, so if it’s coming from the US, it’s likely safe, quality CBN.

Other things we look out for when it comes to ingredients are if the product is all-natural, organic, gluten-free, and without additives or preservatives. While a product isn’t necessarily wrong if they’re not checking these boxes, people tend to have a better experience with CBN and CBD products when they are natural and organic.

Brand Reputation

There are many CBN and CBD brands, and not all of them make safe and effective products. Before suggesting a CBN gummy, we want to ensure it comes from a reputable brand that holds itself to high standards for safety and quality. We want to see a few things from a reputable brand: a company website, third-party testing, transparency, and contact information.

Website : Trustworthy brands should have a company website where you can buy products and learn about the brand. While it’s okay to sell CBN products in places other than the company website, CBN companies that only sell their products through third-party sites are a red flag.

Third-party testing : Companies should have third parties test their products to verify that there are no harmful chemicals and that the levels of CBN in the product are what the brand claims they are. Bonus points for brands that have downloadable results.

Transparency : There should be transparency in where brands source their hemp, whether their ingredients are natural, and where they manufacture their products. If companies are hiding this information or are reluctant to share it, it’s because there’s something they don’t want customers to know.

Contact information : If you have questions, what to return something, or need to update a shipment, there should be a way for you to contact the brand, whether it’s a chatbot on the website, email, or phone number.

Customer Reviews

Not every CBN gummy will work for every person. Customer reviews let us know how products work for the majority of people. If people are primarily leaving reviews that they like the gummies and are helping them sleep, it’s likely a quality product. If most reviews complain about side effects or ineffectiveness, then that’s not a CBN gummy we want to share with readers.

Customer reviews are also great for bringing attention to customer services, delivery, and shipping. People can bring our awareness to how easy it is to make a return or if there’s a different product from the brand they prefer. Reviews are also great for consensus on subjective matters like smell or taste.

Potential Side Effects of CBN

Clinical studies on CBN are still new, which means researchers are still learning about the side effects associated with CBN. However, a few potential side effects are drowsiness and positive drug test results.

Drowsiness : By nature, CBN is a sedative, which is why people use it to help them sleep. A person may feel drowsy after taking CBN, and many experts recommend not taking it during the day, primarily if you’re operating machinery or need to drive. If you’re looking for a calming or relaxation option, it’s better to use CBD.

Failed Drug Test : Like any cannabis compound, taking high doses of CBN could lead to a positive drug test. It may be more likely with CBN because CBN is derived directly from THC, the compound most drug tests look to identify. If you’re prone to drug testing, CBN may not be the right option.

How to Take CBN

CBN is relatively simple to take, although it’s essential to realize that each CBN gummy is different and may have varying directions on how to take them. Before you bring CBN into your routine, ensure you find the right product for your needs, follow the directions on the label, start with a low dose, and monitor how you feel when you first take it.

Find the right product

There are tons of CBN products on the market. They all have different amounts of CBN; some may contain other cannabis compounds like CBD, CBG, or THC. If you’re new to CBN or cannabis-derived products, look for something with only CBN as the active ingredient and stick to regular strength options instead of extra strength. Regular strength will have a lower amount of CBN per gummy, making starting on a low dosage easier.

Follow the product instructions

Since the dose per gummy may vary by brand, the number of gummies you should take will depend on the amount of CBN per gummy. Most brands recommend starting with 3mg to 5mg of CBN, typically 1 to 2 gummies, but always ensure you’re reading the dosage directions of each product before using it.

Start with the lowest dose

CBN gummies are perfect for beginners because each gummy has a set amount of CBN per piece, making dosing easy. You’ll notice many brands have different dose recommendations. If you’re new to CBN, always start with the lowest suggested amount. It typically takes about 30 minutes to feel the effects of CBN, so give your body time to absorb and react.

Monitor how you feel

Observe how you’re feeling during the first 30 minutes after you’ve taken the CBN. If you don’t feel more relaxed or sleepy, you can consider taking 2mg to 3mg more of CBN, but try not to exceed that during your first experience. If you’re still not feeling the desired results, you may consider a different brand or an extra strength option.

FAQs

What is the difference between CBD and CBN?

CBD and CBN are both cannabinoid compounds that interact with the endocannabinoid system. CBN is derived from THC when exposed to oxygen or heat, while CBD is found independently within the cannabis plant.

What is the difference between CBN and CBG?

Cannabigerol ( CBG ) and CBN are both compounds of the cannabis plant that interact with the endocannabinoid system. CBG is significantly less abundant in plants, which makes it slightly more expensive than CBN or CBD. It provides similar effects to CBD, but people primarily use CBG for pain relief or inflammation.

Will CBN make me groggy in the morning?

Drowsiness is a possible side effect associated with CBN, which is why many people use it to help them sleep. When combined with CBD, some people find drowsiness to increase. Therefore, it is possible to feel groggy in the morning after you take CBN, although most people don’t. The grogginess also depends on your dose, the time you take it before bed, and how CBN generally affects you.

Will taking CBN make me fail a drug test?

It might. CBN comes from THC, and it’s possible that taking high doses of CBN could lead to a failed drug test, although not likely. If you are prone to drug testing, CBN may not be an excellent option to help you fall asleep.