Man body-slammed by metro Atlanta officer in dashcam video wants officer fired, lawyers say

Tyler Canaris was walking to work on March 4, 2022 when Deputy Michael McMaster stopped him along Evans Mills Drive. McMaster told Canaris that he matched the description of a car break-in suspect they were searching for in the area.
Canaris insists to McMaster that he was not breaking into cars.
In the video, McMaster is attempting to handcuff Canaris when Canaris’ attorneys said that with no provocation, McMaster slams him to the ground. Deputies said Canaris resisted giving McMaster his backpack, which is when McMaster used force.
McMaster is now on desk duty while the GBI investigates.
Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke to Tyler Canaris Monday, who suffered a broken collarbone, a broken hand, a ruptured ear drum, a skull fracture and a concussion from the incident. He said that now, he’s having trouble at work and is facing $75,000 worth of medical bills.
