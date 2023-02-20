Man body-slammed by metro Atlanta officer in dashcam video wants officer fired, lawyers say

A man who was body-slammed by a Paulding County deputy wants the officer fired.

The officer’s dashcam video captured the incident in a video that has since gone viral.

Tyler Canaris was walking to work on March 4, 2022 when Deputy Michael McMaster stopped him along Evans Mills Drive. McMaster told Canaris that he matched the description of a car break-in suspect they were searching for in the area.

Canaris insists to McMaster that he was not breaking into cars.

In the video, McMaster is attempting to handcuff Canaris when Canaris’ attorneys said that with no provocation, McMaster slams him to the ground. Deputies said Canaris resisted giving McMaster his backpack, which is when McMaster used force.

McMaster is now on desk duty while the GBI investigates.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke to Tyler Canaris Monday, who suffered a broken collarbone, a broken hand, a ruptured ear drum, a skull fracture and a concussion from the incident. He said that now, he’s having trouble at work and is facing $75,000 worth of medical bills.

“I can’t perform my duties like I used to,” Canaris said.

Canaris is also now facing charges that he obstructed an officer, which his attorneys dispute.

Attorneys Shean Williams and Torris Butterfield. are asking that McMaster be terminated immediately and for obstruction charges against Canaris to be dropped.

“Tyler never did anything to obstruct this officer,” Butterfield said.

Williams and Butterfield said it’s clear from the video that Canaris was not resisting arrest. They say records show McMaster has a history of being overaggressive and that he was counseled for it.

Attorneys said McMaster has the nickname “McTaser.” Attorneys said that until the video was released, the only warning McMaster got was about this harsh language and audio equipment on his car.

“The Paulding County Sheriff’s Department covered this up did nothing about it until you guys saw that video,” Williams said.

Canaris’ attorneys plan to file a civil suit against McMaster and the county. The are also asking for the Department of Justice to investigate.

Canaris said the incident has shaken his trust of law enforcement.

“I always thought they were there to protect us,” Canaris said.