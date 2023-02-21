Open in App
Delphos, OH
The Lima News

Railroad company issues statement after Delphos derailment

By Craig Kelly,

13 days ago
A train is seen derailed Sunday morning on a Chicago, Fort Wayne and Eastern rail line near the intersection of Bredeick and Bank Streets in Delphos. The wheelsets can be seen disconnected from the rail car. No cause for the derailment has yet been released. Photo courtesy of of Elite Drone Services LLC

DELPHOS — The parent company for the railroad involved in a train derailment early Sunday issued a statement Monday, reassuring the public that the incident did not present a hazard to public health.

Genesee & Wyoming Railroad Services, the parent company of Chicago, Fort Wayne & Eastern Railroad, issued the statement after a train derailed close to midnight Sunday in Delphos on a track near the intersection of Bredeick and Bank streets. The empty train cars hit a power pole near the track, causing power to be out much of Sunday for 103 AEP Ohio customers in that area.

“In the early hours of yesterday morning, a Chicago, Ft. Wayne & Eastern Railroad (CFE) train derailed five cars in Delphos, Ohio,” Genesee & Wyoming Railroad vice-president of communications Tom Ciuba said in the statement. “There were no injuries and all railcars remained upright. The railcars were not carrying hazardous materials. An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway by our team and can take a few days to determine.”

