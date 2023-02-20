Everything Austin Butler Has Said About His ‘Close’ Connection to Lisa Marie Presley

Austin Butler met Lisa Marie Presley after playing her father, Elvis Presley , on film, and the pair instantly connected — but their friendship was tragically cut short.

The "Storm & Grace" songstress died at age 54 in January 2023 , shortly after she was hospitalized for cardiac arrest. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her mother, Priscilla Presley , confirmed in a statement at the time. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

Just days earlier, the Tennessee native attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with Butler, Elvis director Baz Luhrmann and Priscilla, 77. After winning a trophy for his performance as the late rock icon, the Carrie Diaries alum thanked the Presley family for their help with the film, which hit theaters in June 2022.

"Thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” he said as the cue for him to wrap up his speech began. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever." As the play-off music continued, Butler quipped, "You could least play 'Suspicious Minds' or something."

Ahead of the awards ceremony, Lisa Marie attended a Golden Globes pre-party which took place on what would have been her father's 88th birthday. "I'm so overwhelmed by this film and the effect that it's had and what Baz has done, what Austin has done," she told the crowd, according to Variety . "I'm so proud. And I know that my father would also be very proud."

The "Jailhouse Rock" singer died in August 1977 at age 42. Lisa Marie, born in 1968, was his only child. (Priscilla later welcomed son Navarone Garibaldi with partner Marco Garibaldi after her 1973 divorce from Elvis.)

Shortly before Elvis premiered, Lisa Marie gushed about the film in a series of tweets posted in May 2022. "I do want to take a moment to let you know that I've seen Baz Luhrmann's movie Elvis twice now," she wrote at the time. "Let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart & soul beautifully. In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.)"

Days after Lisa Marie's death, Butler scored an Oscar nomination for his performance. "I sort of think of it as a way to honor her," the Shannara Chronicles alum said of the honor during a Today show appearance . "This is for her."

Keep scrolling to see everything Butler has said about his relationship with Lisa Marie: