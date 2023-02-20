newjerseylocalnews.com

The Federal Government Accuses a North Jersey Doctor of Pushing Amphetamines on His Patients.the Federal Government Accuses a North Jersey Doctor of Pushing Amphetamines on His Patients By Sapna Pal, 12 days ago

NEW JERSEY, NORTH ARLINGTON Federal investigators have charged a man from North Arlington with illegally pushing amphetamines to patients who did not medically require them. ...