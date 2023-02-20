Murfreesboro
Change location
See more from this location?
Murfreesboro, TN
Yahoo Sports
MTSU Mondays: Unity honorees celebrated, Humanities Week, Black History keynotes set
By Courtesy of MTSU News,13 days ago
By Courtesy of MTSU News,13 days ago
Here's the latest news from Middle Tennessee State University. Unity program: ‘Resist’ inequalities, heroes honored. Attorney and Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley urged Unity Luncheon...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0