Open in App
KTLA

Is Bell’s palsy a side effect of COVID-19?

By Alix MartichouxSandy Harjo-Livingston,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RSIPo_0ktl7Ljg00

Getting infect with COVID-19 can result in flu-like symptoms , respiratory issues, brain fog , and in very rare cases temporary facial paralysis.

Bell’s palsy describes an “unexplained episode of facial muscle weakness or paralysis” caused by damage to the facial nerve, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine . Usually the pain or discomfort is isolated to one side of the face. It starts suddenly and then gets worse over a 48-hour period.

Waking up not being able to move the face and suffering through the pain that follows, while still rare, has become a more common experience since the pandemic began. It could be a rare side effect of COVID-19 infection, though scientists say more research is needed.

Do you have brain fog after COVID? Doctor explains signs

“Case reports of Bell’s palsy associated with COVID-19 are emerging, but association does not mean causation,” writes one case study author in the NIH’s National Library of Medicine. “That said, we need to report these cases to draw attention to the possible neuroinvasive propensity of this virus.”

A 2021 study of the connection between Bell’s palsy and COVID-19 found despite the increases, the overall occurrences were still low. Of the 348,088 with COVID-19 identified in the study 284, or 0.08%, were diagnosed with Bell’s palsy within eight weeks of getting sick. About half of those people had a history of Bell’s palsy, while half did not.

The occurrence of Bell’s palsy (BP) was even rare following COVID-19 vaccination, the study found. “This analysis found a statistically significant higher risk of BP in patients with COVID-19 compared with those who were vaccinated against the disease,” it reads. “Further long-term analysis is necessary to determine the relationship between COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on BP.”

Could old coronavirus variants ever come back?

Another 2021 study found the risk of getting Bell’s palsy after the COVID-19 vaccine was no greater than after other viral vaccines.

The exact cause of Bell’s palsy is unknown, according to Johns Hopkins, but it’s thought to be triggered by inflammation caused by an overactive immune system. That’s why it often occurs in conjunction with a viral infection.

What are the signs of Bell’s palsy? The Mayo Clinic has provided a list:

  • Rapid onset of mild weakness to total paralysis on one side of your face — occurring within hours to days
  • Facial droop and difficulty making facial expressions, such as closing your eye or smiling
  • Drooling
  • Pain around the jaw or in or behind your ear on the affected side
  • Increased sensitivity to sound on the affected side
  • Headache
  • A loss of taste
  • Changes in the amount of tears and saliva you produce – for many, they experience extreme dry eyes to point where they develop sores
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0auagO_0ktl7Ljg00
(Photo: Getty Images)

According to Johns Hopkins, facial paralysis usually starts to improve in two weeks, but could take months to fully resolve.

Experts recommend speaking to a health care provider if you believe you have Bell’s palsy so you can seek appropriate treatment and care.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Off-duty officer helps rescue boy, 8, who was left hanging by his neck at amusement center
King Of Prussia, PA1 day ago
Ventura woman pleads guilty to first-degree murder, other charges
Ventura, CA1 day ago
15 arrested for over $38 million in stolen funds from low-income Southern California families
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Snowed-in residents in the San Bernardino Mountains plead for help
San Bernardino, CA3 days ago
Police investigating Anaheim murder, public help sought
Anaheim, CA1 day ago
This cat spent 6 days alone in a Las Vegas hotel before anyone noticed
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing her mother to death in Lake Forest home
Lake Forest, CA2 days ago
Police: Hobby Lobby employee shoots, kills manager at Oklahoma City distribution center
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
3 women arrested, allegedly stole nearly $1 million in federal student loans
Lancaster, CA3 hours ago
2 men cited for killing, planning to eat American bald eagle
Stanton, NE2 days ago
Former Manhattan Beach resident wanted for multiple molesting children charges: FBI
Manhattan Beach, CA2 days ago
Sinkhole swallows car at Ventura County high school
Santa Paula, CA2 days ago
Roof of Crestline’s only grocery store collapses under weight of snow
Crestline, CA1 day ago
This is the top reason California drivers get parking tickets
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Newport Beach home dangling on edge after cliff collapses
Newport Beach, CA1 hour ago
$95,870 in restitution recovered from ex-Santa Ana police officer
Santa Ana, CA1 day ago
Feinstein hospitalized with shingles
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
‘Chaos’: Matthew, Camila McConaughey on Lufthansa flight that experienced ‘severe’ turbulence
Washington, DC14 hours ago
$50K reward offered for information in fatal hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
Children’s bamboo plates recalled over toxic materials
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Is California’s drought really over? Not yet, state water managers say
San Diego, CA1 day ago
FBI seeks ‘Chesapeake Bandits’ in series of robberies targeting armored vehicles across L.A. County
Inglewood, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy