Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
CBS Chicago

Two workers injured after scaffolding collapse in East Garfield Park

By Sabrina Franza,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQ0LX_0ktkxJN200

Two workers in critical condition after West Side scaffolding collapse 02:31

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people were injured in a scaffolding collapse in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Police received a report of people trapped in the building at 3318 W. Warren Blvd.  Once on scene, rescue crews determined that it was scaffolding that fell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dEE63_0ktkxJN200

Video shared on Instagram by Chicago Critter showed the aftermath of the scaffolding collapse. The two workers on the façade of the Warren Boulevard building fell three stories on the scaffolding.

They narrowly missed a spiked fence – landing pinned under limestone on the pavement.

Good Samaritans stepped in on the spot.

"It was a thick piece of concrete boulder-like material on his chest, and two of the guys helped me grab it off of him," said Daniel Hubbard.

Neighbors pulled the stone off the workers before more help could arrive.

"I do what I can," Hubbard said. "You know, when you see another civilian in that state, you have to put your life on the line just like the firefighters do."

The workers were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Later, outside Stroger Hospital of Cook County where both workers were taken, CBS 2's Franza talked with a cousin of one of the men. The cousin was himself also working at the jobsite.

He was too shaken up to speak on camera, but he did explain to CBS 2 what he saw happen.

He said his cousin and the other man were on the roof trying to fix the stone, when a large slab of limestone fell onto the scaffolding.

The chunk of limestone was too heavy for the scaffolding to hold. It took the metal bars of the scaffolding - and both victims - down with it.

Workers injured after scaffolding collapse in Chicago 01:56

The cousin said the injured worker is not able to breathe on his own. He said they both moved to the U.S. in search of the American dream four years ago, are now living a nightmare.

The last inspection on record for the building was in 2020. It passed.

On Jan. 20 of this year, the building received a permit to rebuild and reset the same stones on the third floor that fell to the ground.

Additional demolition crews were expected to come by and take down the remaining structure. It's not clear who put the scaffolding up.

The Fire Department is still investigating whether or not a partial building collapse is to blame for this.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Shooting leads to car crashing into building in Irving Park
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Car crashes into Woodson Regional Library; driver hospitalized
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Woman found fatally shot at Motel 6 in Glenview
Glenview, IL12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
17-year-old shot, killed in Chatham
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
At least six men injured in crash near Rush University Medical Center
Chicago, IL2 days ago
CPD issues warning after a dozen restaurants burglarized in River North
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Thousands brave frigid Lake Michigan waters for Polar Plunge
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Mount Greenwood community remembers CPD Officer Andres Mauricio Vasquez Lasso
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago shooting: 2 men shot inside alley in Irving Park
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Caught on camera: Armed robbers target armored truck in Orland Park
Orland Park, IL1 day ago
2 adults and 1 child fatally shot in Bolingbrook home invasion; suspect in custody
Bolingbrook, IL2 hours ago
'Fight For Air Climb' returns in Oakbrook Terrace after 3-year hiatus
Oakbrook Terrace, IL23 hours ago
Local Girl Scouts volunteering at PAWS Chicago today
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Funeral arrangements set for CPD Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso
Chicago, IL1 day ago
27-year-old man shot while sitting in parked car in Gage Park
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Outpouring of support at vigil for fallen Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago shooting: Girl, 17, shot in head inside Bronzeville residence
Chicago, IL4 days ago
CPD issue warning of iPhone robberies on South Side
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Fallen Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso came from a family of public servants
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Traffic Safety Committee backs plan to use cameras to catch drivers who block bike and bus lenes
Chicago, IL2 days ago
No bail for man charged with killing CPD officer; also arrested last year in connection to shooting
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Celebrating Pulaski Day in Illinois
Chicago, IL58 minutes ago
Chicago shooting: Man shot during argument on Far South Side
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Winter storm hits Northwest Indiana hard, leaves roads treacherous
Merrillville, IN2 days ago
Two people killed in crash in Barrington; victims identified
Barrington, IL2 days ago
Part of West Chicago road closed after car crash
West Chicago, IL4 days ago
Police searching for woman who attacked man at CTA Red Line platform in Greater Grand Crossing
Chicago, IL4 days ago
CPD issue warning of ATM robberies on Northwest Side
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Almost hurt, Dominique Love steps in to help Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones
Calumet City, IL3 days ago
Chicago First Alert Weather: Afternoon showers before clearing skies
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy