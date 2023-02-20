2 more large earthquakes hit southern Turkey, killing 3
By Jonna Lorenz,
11 days ago
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Two more large earthquakes struck southern Turkey in the Hatay province near the Syrian border, killing three people on Monday, just two weeks after two larger earthquakes in the region killed tens of thousands of people.
Monday's earthquakes were measured at 6.4 and 5.8 magnitude, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency said on Twitter.
The first earthquake struck at about 8:04 p.m. local time in the Defne district of Hatay and was followed about 3 minutes later by the smaller temblor in Samandag province, according to Anadolu Agency , Turkey's state-run news agency. The earthquakes were reported at depths of 10.4 miles and 4.3 miles respectively.
Comments / 0