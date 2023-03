foxwilmington.com

‘Ant-Man’ star Paul Rudd remembers ‘Friends’ finale as ‘strange,’ admits ‘I shouldn’t be here’ By Fox Wilmington, 11 days ago

By Fox Wilmington, 11 days ago

While reflecting back on his time as Mike Hannigan in TV’s “Friends,” Paul Rudd admited feeling he “shouldn’t be” in the final episode. “It was ...