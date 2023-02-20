City of Morris announces changes in water bill payments

Effective March 1, Old National Bank will no longer accept water bill payments for the City of Morris (Submitted photo)

MORRIS – The City of Morris has announced a few changes in how water bills can be paid. Effective March 1, Old National Bank will no longer accept water bill payments for the City of Morris.

Grundy County Bank, however, will begin accepting water bill payments, on the same date, at all three of their Morris locations. You can visit their lobby located at 201 Liberty Street or you can make payment at one of their two drive-through locations. The drive-through facilities are located at the corner of Main & Franklin Streets and at 444 Bedford Rd.

In addition to the three Grundy County Bank locations, payments can be made the following ways: