Open in App
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
See more from this location?
ABCNY

3 dead dolphins washed ashore at Sandy Hook Bay

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KxVYJ_0kth8XlL00

Three dead dolphins washed ashore at Sandy Hook Bay over the weekend.

The dolphins were confirmed to be Common Dolphins.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center took the dolphins for necropsies on Saturday. The result could take several weeks.

The dolphin deaths come after a surge of whales washing up
in both New York and New Jersey in recent months. Since the beginning of December, there have been at least nine whale deaths.

Concerned citizens were joined by Clean Ocean Action and Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra for a "Save the Whales" rally on Saturday.

The mayor has called for a stoppage to offshore wind projects and says that he believes that is what is disrupting marine life.

ALSO READ | How to help with Turkey earthquake relief effort in Tri-State area

There has been an outpouring of sympathy and support across the Tri-State area following the devastating earthquake that struck in Turkey and Syria. Anthony Johnson has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York State newsLocal New York State
How many dead whales have washed ashore along the New Jersey, New York coasts in 2023?
Seaside Park, NJ1 day ago
46-year-old New York man dies on mountain at California ski resort, officials say
South Lake Tahoe, CA21 hours ago
NY man charged for hunting 2 German shepherds in Danbury; He says he thought they were coyotes
Danbury, CT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Deaths of 2 men drugged, beaten after night out in Hell's Kitchen ruled homicides
New York City, NY10 hours ago
Rapper Fetty Luciano pleads 'not guilty' in triple shooting at Mansion at Glen Cove
Glen Cove, NY18 hours ago
NYPD's latest stats do little to comfort subway attack victim despite falling crime numbers
New York City, NY8 hours ago
Extra Time: Swift changes on the way for LIRR woes?
New York City, NY1 day ago
Suspect arrested for attempted murder after New Jersey state trooper shot in Paterson
Paterson, NJ15 hours ago
George Santos interviewed by Secret Service in 2017 ATM skimming investigation that targeted friend
New York City, NY21 hours ago
NYPD officer's widow pleads with parole board to keep husband's killer in jail
New York City, NY19 hours ago
Extra Time: Breaking down massive NYC, NYPD settlement with George Floyd demonstrators
New York City, NY2 days ago
New Jersey man had guns, ammo, fake marshal ID at airport: FBI
Wallington, NJ2 days ago
Clarkstown Police use drone with thermal imaging to find missing teen with autism
Clarkstown, NY21 hours ago
Critics call for end to Penn Station redesign as developer admits plan no longer viable
Manhattan, NY13 hours ago
NYC is 57th happiest city in US; Yonkers is highest in Tri-state at 18th: Study
New York City, NY3 days ago
NYC Mayor Adams 'breaks bread' with community members to discuss what unites them
New York City, NY1 day ago
5 injured, including firefighters and child, in Bronx building fire
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Male killed in police-involved shooting in Paterson
Paterson, NJ15 hours ago
41-year-old woman killed, 18-year-old man hurt in Coney Island hit and run
Brooklyn, NY7 hours ago
Man arrested in murder of woman found dead on Valentine's Day in Nassau County
South Hempstead, NY19 hours ago
How much snow fell in New York City, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut
New York City, NY3 days ago
NYPD's latest guidance on crime fighting efforts put NYC shop owners in tight spot
New York City, NY3 days ago
Search is on for suspect who shot man in the face at gas station in the Bronx
Bronx, NY16 hours ago
Potential plans to build casino near Citi Field spur rally by concerned residents
New York City, NY1 day ago
Extra Time: Breaking down Tri-State winter storm
New York City, NY4 days ago
MTA Hero brings smile, answers all questions for passengers traveling through Grand Central Terminal
New York City, NY3 days ago
NYBG's "Rooted in Plants" educates visitors on African American contributions to gardening, cooking
New York City, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy