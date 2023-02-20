Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
WGN News

DeSantis says Biden ‘neglecting’ domestic problems with Ukraine trip

By Stephen Neukam,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RLqF7_0ktgumA600

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday said that President Biden is neglecting domestic problems by making an international trip this week that included a surprise trip to Kyiv to show support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

“We have a lot of problems accumulating here in our own country that he is neglecting,” DeSantis said in an appearance on Fox News after news of Biden’s surprise trip to visit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Biden made the visit to the war-torn capital of Kyiv just days before the country’s war with Russia reaches its first anniversary.

The president said the trip was meant to showcase the strength of Ukraine and the solidarity of the U.S., while also announcing an additional $500 million in American support to Ukraine.

But Republicans back home quickly seized on the international trip to argue that Biden is ignoring domestic priorities, including immigration and national security.

“While he’s over there, I think I and many Americans are thinking to ourselves: OK, he’s very concerned about those borders halfway around the world. He’s not done anything to secure our own borders here at home,” DeSantis, who is thought to be getting closer to making a decision on if he will run for the White House in 2024, said. “We’ve had millions and millions of people pour in … and then of course we just suffered a national humiliation of having China fly a spy balloon clear across the continental United States.”

Other Republican lawmakers quickly pounced on Biden for the visit.

“When our border is in crisis, Joe Biden goes home to nap in Delaware,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said on Twitter. “So on Presidents’ Day, I’m not surprised that Biden is ditching America for Ukraine.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), a frequent agitator of the White House, blasted Biden for not visiting Ohio, where a train derailment earlier this month has caused an environmental disaster.

“Biden didn’t go to East Palestine, Ohio on President’s Day,” Greene said on Twitter. “He went to Ukraine, a NON-NATO nation, whose leader is an actor and is apparently now commanding our United States military to world war. We must impeach this America Last fool before it’s too late.”

The criticism about the president’s trip to Ukraine comes as some in the GOP have soured on the amount of U.S. support that has been given to the warring country, with some calling on the White House to provide a clear path for the end of the conflict.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Off-duty officer helps rescue boy, 8, who was left hanging by his neck at amusement center
King Of Prussia, PA1 day ago
Man charged in shooting death of Chicago police officer
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Gurnee man tries to kill himself and his girlfriend, intentionally drives into tree
Gurnee, IL2 days ago
Winfield police: Parents find 36-year-old daughter dead inside home; homicide investigation ongoing
Winfield, IN2 days ago
Girl, 17, shot in head while inside Hyde Park residence: police
Chicago, IL2 days ago
No bond for man accused of killing Chicago police Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Geneva, Batavia police investigate more than a dozen business burglaries overnight
Geneva, IL2 days ago
Chicago police officer shot, killed on Southwest Side identified
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Rehab on hold: COVID devastated prison learning programs
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Secret Service raids suburban business
Lisle, IL2 days ago
18-year-old accused of killing Chicago officer; was previously taken into custody
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Could you explain snow showers, snow flurries and snow squalls?
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
Chicago’s Mayoral Runoff: Paul Vallas vs. Brandon Johnson
Chicago, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy