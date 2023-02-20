New 6.3 magnitude quake rocks Turkey as death toll nears 47,000

Search and rescue crews in Turkey and Syria are surveying the latest damage from the new tremor. At least three people are dead, and 213 people have been injured in Turkey from Monday's quake, according to the Turkish government.
The mayor of Hatay said people are trapped under rubble from newly collapsed buildings from the latest earthquake.
At least 130 people were injured in northwest Syria as the latest quake struck, the White Helmets, Syria's Civil Defense Unit, tweeted . Several balconies and walls collapsed from the tremors, the White Helmets tweeted.
"Several civilians injured from falling building debris, stampedes, and jumping from high areas. Additionally, in Jenderes, north of Aleppo two uninhabited buildings and the minaret of a mosque collapsed," the organization tweeted.
There were no immediate reports of deaths in Syria.
Comments / 0