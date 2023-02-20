Jacobs Ranked No. 12 Among PFF’s Top 2023 Free Agents

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had himself a fantastic contract season.

Re-signing All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs should be one of the Las Vegas Raiders’ top priorities this season.

Jacobs earned the 2022 National Football League rushing title with his career-high 1,653 yards while also leading the NFL in rushing yards per game at 97.2.

Despite a dominant career season, Pro Football Focus ranked Jacobs No. 12 on its list of top free agents this offseason, even behind former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (No. 10).

Here’s what PFF had to say of the two-time Pro-Bowl running back:

“Jacobs became just the 11th player in NFL history to record 300-plus yards from scrimmage in a single game, capping an overtime victory in Week 12 with an 86-yard touchdown dash. His 303 yards are tied for the eighth most ever and stand alone as the fourth most by a running back. He was a force for a struggling Raiders team in 2022.”

Ahead of Jacobs, PFF had San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (No. 11), Carr (No. 10), Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne (No. 9), Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (No. 8), New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (No. 7), Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (No. 6), Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (No. 5), Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (No. 4), Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Javon Hargrave (No. 3), Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (No. 2), and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (No. 1).

The entire list can be viewed HERE .

The 2023 NFL Draft will go from April 27-29 and be held at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. On March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. Starting at 12 p.m. EDT on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EDT on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EDT on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EDT on March 15 . The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.