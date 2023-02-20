GBI: Man accused of shooting, killing his wife shot by deputies in Newton County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after deputies shot a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife.

Newton County deputies were called to Livingston Lane in Covington in reference to a stolen car on Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly saw Joe Bernard Hobson, 57, standing in the front yard holding a gun.

Deputies told Hobson to put down his gun but he did not comply, officials say. Hobson was reportedly shot by Newton deputies.

According to Newton officials, during the incident, Hobson told deputies that he had shot his wife, Alena Polston Hobson, 49.

Alena Hobson was found lying on the ground on the side of the house. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Joe Hobson was also taken to a hospital where he’s currently listed in critical condition.

Once the GBI has completed its investigation, the case will be turned over to the Newton County District Attorney’s Office.

