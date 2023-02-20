Pepper leads UC Davis against UCSD

UCSD Tritons (9-18, 4-11 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (15-12, 8-7 Big West)

Davis, California; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Davis -8.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on the UCSD Tritons after Elijah Pepper scored 32 points in UC Davis’ 78-76 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Aggies are 8-3 on their home court. UC Davis is third in the Big West scoring 75.1 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Tritons are 4-11 in Big West play. UCSD ranks eighth in the Big West shooting 32.0% from deep. Jace Roquemore paces the Tritons shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pepper is averaging 22.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Roddie Anderson III is averaging 11.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Tritons. Bryce Pope is averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Tritons: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.