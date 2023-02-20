Open in App
Davis, CA
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Pepper leads UC Davis against UCSD

By The Associated Press,

12 days ago

UCSD Tritons (9-18, 4-11 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (15-12, 8-7 Big West)

Davis, California; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Davis -8.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on the UCSD Tritons after Elijah Pepper scored 32 points in UC Davis’ 78-76 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Aggies are 8-3 on their home court. UC Davis is third in the Big West scoring 75.1 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Tritons are 4-11 in Big West play. UCSD ranks eighth in the Big West shooting 32.0% from deep. Jace Roquemore paces the Tritons shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pepper is averaging 22.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Roddie Anderson III is averaging 11.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Tritons. Bryce Pope is averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Tritons: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Detectives seek motive in fatal California school stabbing
Santa Rosa, CA1 day ago
Suspected shooter kills self after chase in Sonoma County
Santa Rosa, CA17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
San Francisco beats Pacific 80-63, advances to WCC quarters
San Francisco, CA10 hours ago
Sabonis hits winning free throw, Kings beat Clippers 128-127
Sacramento, CA12 hours ago
7 Cubs pitchers combine for no-hitter vs Machado, Padres
San Diego, CA12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy