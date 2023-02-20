Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
The Crusader Newspaper

The Samuel Dewitt Proctor Conference, Inc. celebrates 20 years and presents Its 2023 Clergy and Lay Leadership Conference “Where Future Meets Legacy…”

By Crusader Staff,

11 days ago
Who: The Samuel Dewitt Proctor Conference, Inc. What: Celebrates 20 Years and Presents Its 2023 Clergy and Lay Leadership Conference “Where Future Meets Legacy: Theoethics,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy