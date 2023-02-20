Alligator found in lake in New York City park

A 4-foot-long alligator has been recovered from a lake at Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York, according to city officials.

Park maintenance staff noticed the gator Sunday morning, and when removed, the animal was "very lethargic and possibly cold shocked since it is native to warm, tropical climates," the parks department said.

No one was hurt by the animal, New York City's Department of Parks and Recreation said in a statement.

The gator has been taken to the Bronx Zoo.

It's not clear how or when it ended up in the lake.

The parks department warned, "In addition to the potential danger to park goers this could have caused, releasing non-indigenous animals or unwanted pets can lead to the elimination of native species and unhealthy water quality."