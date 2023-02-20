Open in App
Volusia County, FL
See more from this location?
Yahoo Sports

Proposal would open thousands of acres in Volusia County to mobile homes in rural areas

By Sheldon Gardner, The Daytona Beach News-Journal,

12 days ago
Zoning laws for thousands of rural and agricultural acres in Volusia County could be changed to allow mobile homes as a permitted type of housing....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy