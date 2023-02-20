Lenten Fish Fry Dinners Around Acadiana

Many people around the Acadiana area will be participating in Lent this year. This means that for 40 days on each Friday of the week we will abstain from eating meat. This really isn’t such a sacrifice for those here in Acadiana since seafood is what we do best but just in case here is a list of local churches and KC clubs that will be providing Fish Fry dinners on Fridays during Lent.

St. Pius X Catholic Church

Fridays during Lent from 5-7 pm (except on Good Friday)

The St. Pius X Knights of Columbus will be serving Fish Fry dinners on Fridays during Lent (except on Good Friday) for $10 each. They will be served in to-go boxes with a serving of fried catfish filets, coleslaw, and potato salad. Desert will also be available to purchase for $1 each. Dinners may be purchased in the Parish Life Center or in the drive-up line between the Parish Life Center off of Lippi Blvd. Service will continue until they run out of food. St. Pius X Catholic Church is located at 600 Kaliste Saloom Road.

Cathedral of St. John Catholic Church

The Knights of Columbus chapter #1286 will be providing a Fish Fry dinner from 11 am- 1 pm on Fridays during Lent for $8 each. The pick-up location will be at 1001 St. John St across the street from the Cathedral.

St. Edmond Catholic Church

Fridays during Lent 4:30-7 pm

Every Friday during Lent the St. Edmond Knights of Columbus will be serving fried fish, homemade potato salad, homemade coleslaw, and buttered bread. $10 per plate. This is a drive-thru only at the Family Center. St. Edmond Catholic Church is located at 4131 W Congress St.

Holy Cross Church

Holy Cross Church on Robley Dr will be providing a Fried Catfish Dinner every Friday in Lent from 5-7 pm. Holy Cross Church is located at 415 Robley Dr. Sweets will also be available for purchase from Little Shepards.

St. Elizabeth Seton Church

The Sts. Leo-Seton Knights of Columbus Council #5343 will sell fried fish dinners each Friday during Lent. All pickups will be at St. Elizabeth Seton Family Center from 5 p.m. until the last plate is sold. Dinners are $9 per plate and include fried catfish, coleslaw, potato salad, and bread. St. Elizabeth Seton Church is located at 610 Rain Tree Trail.

Arnaudville Knights of Columbus Annual Fish Fry

The Knights of Columbus will be providing their annual fish fry each Friday in Lent on February 24, March 3, March 10, March 17, March 24, and March 31. Each plate will be $12. The pick-up area will be at 232 Main St in Arnaudville from 5-7 pm.