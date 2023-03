theplaylist.net

‘Seneca – On The Creation Of Earthquakes’ Review: John Malkovich Goes Full Goof In An Unwatchable Film [Berlin] By Anna Bogutskaya, 11 days ago

By Anna Bogutskaya, 11 days ago

The audiences at Berlin International Film Festival tend to be respectful and engaged. But at the press screening of “Seneca – On the Creation of ...