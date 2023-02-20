Open in App
Cincinnati Magazine

Daylily Deli’s New York State of Mind

By Killian Baarlaer,

12 days ago

S mall corner stores that sling sandwiches, snacks, and an assortment of grocery items—colloquially known as bodegas—dot the landscape across parts of New York City, a sign of significant Latinx populations. Queens native (by way of Colombia) Jose Salazar has recreated the stores of his upbringing with Daylily Deli . Last summer, the owner of Mita’s , Salazar , and Goose & Elder partnered with Deeper Roots Coffee to open the store on a grocery-barren block of Columbia-Tusculum with smashing results. “It’s a community that has needed a grocery store for a very long time,” says Sami Stewart, Daylily’s general manager, of the east side neighborhood. “We’re trying to be a store that gets the community’s legitimate needs. I think it’s special because we’re trying to do something simple in an excellent way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dnKfM_0ktb0Cku00

Salazar is on deck in the kitchen, cooking up breakfast and lunch specials with a little New York flavor. If you want a Big Apple-inspired lunch classic, look no further than the chopped cheese sandwich, a hoagie full of ground beef, sauteed onions, American cheese, banana peppers, lettuce, and tomato, topped with a special sauce. For breakfast, the Egg on a Roll (two eggs and American cheese on a roll or bagel) with an added order of ham, goetta , or bacon is the way to go. Finish up with an egg cream coffee soda, a carbonated chocolate drink made with chilled espresso, Fox’s U-Bet chocolate syrup, milk, and seltzer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P1A7L_0ktb0Cku00

Those running in for supplies will find locally sourced items like goetta and thick-sliced bacon from Eckerlin Meats and bagels supplied by The Bagelry as well as regional Ohio products. In addition to grocery staples, the store offers a full-service, all-day coffee bar, featuring iced lattes, drip coffee, and specialty drinks from Deeper Roots. There are also two beers and two wines on tap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24sGte_0ktb0Cku00

Daylily relies on community feedback to determine new items to stock, a job that Stewart takes seriously (she initially did product research by attending town meetings and using the staff’s own experiences as reference).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DwX4j_0ktb0Cku00

“Trying to make decisions that make sense for the community is admittedly very hard,” she notes. “You have to think about this from a lot of different perspectives and angles to make it make sense for everybody.”

Daylily Deli , 3751 Eastern Ave., Columbia-Tusculum

The post Daylily Deli’s New York State of Mind appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine .

