Kentucky's resume compared to other potential No. 9, No. 10 seeds

What a difference a week makes. This time last week, Kentucky only had one Quad 1 win and was trending out of the NCAA Tournament. Now, the Cats have FOUR Quad 1 wins and are poised to pick up a few more as we head down the home stretch of the season. With the wins over Mississippi State and Tennessee, Kentucky played itself back into the tournament field and barring a collapse, will avoid the play-in game. Now, instead of just hoping the Cats make it in, we can start talking about potential seeds.

With just under three weeks until Selection Sunday, let’s take a closer look at Kentucky’s team sheet, which the Selection Committee will use as they determine the Cats’ bid and seed. The committee breaks Quads 1 and 2 into two parts to further categorize wins and losses. Quad 1A wins are obviously huge, and now, Kentucky has two and could add another in the regular-season finale at Arkansas.

Remember that the NET rankings update daily and are only locked in on the morning of Selection Sunday. So, what is considered a Quad 1 win today may not be on March 12.

Quad 1A: Home: 1-15, Neutral: 1-25, Away: 1-40

NET RankingDateOpponentResult

201/07/2023at AlabamaL 52-78

301/14/2023at TennesseeW 63-56

302/18/2023

W 66-54

412/17/2022UCLA (CBS Sports Classic)L 53-63

601/28/2023KansasL 68-77

1011/20/2022at GonzagaL 72-88

1903/04/2023at Arkansas

Quad 1B: Home: 16-30, Neutral: 26-50, Away: 41-75

NET RankingDateOpponentResult

1902/07/2023ArkansasL 73-88

2801/21/2023Texas A&MW 76-67

3002/25/2023Auburn

4011/15/2022Michigan St. (Champions Classic)L 77-86 (2 OT)

4302/15/2023at Mississippi St.W 71-68

5112/28/2022at MissouriL 75-89

5302/22/2023at Florida

Quad 2: 5-1

Quad 2A: Home: 31-55, Neutral: 51-75, Away: 76-100

NET RankingDateOpponentResult

5302/04/2023FloridaW 72-67

6512/04/2022Michigan (London Showcase)W 73-69

8801/24/2023at VanderbiltW 69-53

Quad 2B: Home: 56-75, Neutral: 76-100, Away: 101-135

NET RankingDateOpponentResult

6912/10/2022YaleW 69-59

12901/31/2023at Ole MissW 75-66

13102/11/2023at GeorgiaL 68-75

Quad 3: 3-0

Home: 76-160, Neutral: 101-200, Away: 136-240

NET RankingDateOpponentResult

8803/01/2023Vanderbilt

11011/11/2022DuquesneW 77-52

13101/17/2023GeorgiaW 85-71

15801/03/2023LSUW 74-71

Quad 4: 6-1

Home: 161-357, Neutral: 201-357, Away: 241-357

NET RankingDateOpponentResult

22911/07/2022HowardW 95-63

24201/10/2023South CarolinaL 68-71

24811/23/2022North FloridaW 96-56

26111/29/2022BellarmineW 60-41

30812/31/2022LouisvilleW 86-63

34311/17/2022South Carolina St.W 106-63

35912/21/2022Florida A&MW 88-68

A few team sheet notes…

— As you likely saw yesterday, Texas A&M is up to No. 28 in the NET, which bumps Kentucky’s win over the Aggies from last month into Quad 1. Hence, how Kentucky picked up three Quad 1 wins in a week.

— Auburn is No. 30 in the NET, putting the game vs. the Tigers in Rupp on Saturday in Quad 1 for now. If the Tigers drop even one spot in the rankings, that game will be back in Quad 2. Auburn hosts Ole Miss on Wednesday night, plays back-to-back road games at Kentucky and Alabama, and hosts Tennessee to end the regular season.

— Georgia is No. 131 in the NET. If the Bulldogs fall below No. 135, the loss in Athens will drop to Quad 3, which would be bad. Quad 3 and 4 losses are big factors on Selection Sunday.

— Vanderbilt has won five straight and is up to No. 88 in the NET. If they rise into the NET Top 75, Kentucky’s win in Nashville will move to Quad 1. The Cats host the Commodores in Rupp a week from Wednesday, a Quad 3 game that suddenly feels huge.

— Colin Castleton being out for the season obviously helps Kentucky’s chances of picking up a Quad 1 win in Gainesville Wednesday night.

Comparing Kentucky’s Resume to Projected No. 9, 10-seeds

Kentucky is projected to be a No. 10 or 11 seed (with a bye) right now. With three Quad 1 games remaining and potential Quad 1 matchups in the SEC Tournament, the Cats can improve their resume even more before Selection Sunday. Here are the resumes of some teams around Kentucky on the seed list and how their resumes compare to the Cats’.

The Road Ahead

Here’s where each remaining game sits on the team sheet according to the current NET rankings. This week, Kentucky can pick up two Quad 1 wins at Florida and vs. Auburn. As mentioned, if the Tigers fall out of the NET Top 30, that game will move to Quad 2.

DateOpponentNET RankingQuad

02/22/2023at Florida53Quad 1B

02/25/2023Auburn30Quad 1B

03/01/2023Vanderbilt88Quad 3

03/04/2023at Arkansas19Quad 1A